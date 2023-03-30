Call of Duty Mobile HDR Sniper Rifle - How to unlock, best tips, tricks, and more

The HDR Sniper Rifle (Hadir's Sniper Rifle) from COD Modern Warfare (2019) finally made its way to Call of Duty Mobile with an early Season 3 update earlier this week. As expected, the newest Sniper Class weapon offers astonishing stats for damage and accuracy with a decent rate of fire but is heavier than other guns. Thus, players will find the HDR Sniper Rifle a great alternative in Battle Royale at longer distances.

At the same time, there are better options in its weapon class for multiplayer maps like Shipment, Killhouse, Standoff, and Summit that mostly involve close-quarter and mid-range skirmishes.

This article will discuss the best tricks, tips, and how players can get their hands on an HDR Sniper Rifle now that Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 has begun.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush - Tips, tricks, and procedure to unlock HDR Sniper Rifle

The HDR Sniper Rifle became available in the ground loot of Call of Duty Mobile's Battle Royale mode as Activision rolled out the patch update a few days earlier.

However, after the launch of "Season 3: Rush" on March 30, 2023, at 12 am UTC, the weapon, which was first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its free-to-play Battle Royale mode, Warzone (also advertised as a standalone title), officially arrived in COD Mobile as part of the Battle Pass.

Thus, to acquire the HDR Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Mobile's Gunsmith (loadout menu), one must get it from the Season 3 Battle Pass. Here's a step-by-step guide that players must follow to unlock the newest COD Mobile weapon through the Season 3 Battle Pass:

Step 1: Update COD Mobile using Google Play or Apple App Store and launch the app.

Step 2: Download additional update files and log into the game using your preferred option.

Step 3: Once you have entered the game, you can spot the Battle Pass banner on the left. Tap the banner to view the HDR Sniper Rifle placed at Tier 21.

Step 4: Close the Battle Pass and start playing or use other methods to attain BP XP in Call of Duty Mobile. Here are some ways to earn Battle Pass XP:

Play more matches, excluding training modes.

Complete the ongoing events to earn BP XP.

Use Credit Shop crates.

Get an extra 2500 BP XP every day from Daily Missions.

Once you have reached Tier 21 in the Battle Pass, the game will automatically unlock the HDR Sniper Rifle, as it is a free reward. Additionally, players must note that all methods mentioned above, including the Credit Shop, don't involve using COD Points.

Now that players have attained the bolt-action sniper rifle, they must make customizations to maximize their tactical prowess. Compared to other snipers in COD Mobile, the gun is not great when it comes to mobility or range. However, it is still the most overpowered alternative due to the damage it offers in-game.

Players can deal the following amount of damage to different body parts of an opponent:

Range: 0 - 30-meter (rating - 90)

Head & Neck (4): 364

364 Upper Chest (1.7): 154.7

154.7 Stomach (1.7): 154.7

154.7 Upper Arm (1.7): 154.7

154.7 Lower Arm (1.7): 154.7

154.7 Legs (1.7): 100.1

Range: 30 - 300-meter (rating - 89)

Head & Neck (4): 356

356 Upper Chest (1.7): 151.3

151.3 Stomach (1.7): 151.3

151.3 Upper Arm (1.7): 151.3

151.3 Lower Arm (1.7): 151.3

151.3 Legs (1.7): 97.9

Thus, if players are able to hit headshots, they can instantly knock out their enemies. At the same time, a body shot will take two or three shots (in some cases) to down an opponent.

Suitable loadout for multiplayer mode

Now for Call of Duty Mobile's multiplayer mode, players must make HDR Sniper Rifle more mobile. Thus, enhancing its movement speed and snipping ADS time (and ADS movement speed) might be a great help. Thus, the following Gunsmith loadout is suitable for the MP mode:

Perk: Sleigh of Hand -- Decreases Reload time.

-- Decreases Reload time. Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical -- Snips ADS time and Sprint-to-Fire Delay, but has a downside of visible Laser Sights.

-- Snips ADS time and Sprint-to-Fire Delay, but has a downside of visible Laser Sights. Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout -- Contributes to decreasing ADS time but negatively impacts Hit Flinch, Recoil (vertical and horizontal), and Aiming Crosshair Drift.

-- Contributes to decreasing ADS time but negatively impacts Hit Flinch, Recoil (vertical and horizontal), and Aiming Crosshair Drift. Underbarrel: Bipods -- Lowers the Crouch or Prone Recoil.

-- Lowers the Crouch or Prone Recoil. Optic: 4X Tactical Scope (Optional)

The Gunsmith loadout mentioned above will enhance the HDR Sniper Rifle's mobility, reload time, and control, while slightly decreasing accuracy. However, HDR is only suggested for players who often use snipers in Call of Duty Mobile's multiplayer matches, while others must start with better alternatives in MP mode.

Suitable loadout for Battle Royale mode

Unlike MP matches, the HDR Sniper Rifle is an ideal secondary weapon for Battle Royale. The weapon's mobility might not matter in BR as much as it does in MP mode. Therefore, players can use the following Gunsmith loadout to enhance the power of the HDR Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Mobile's BR:

Perk: Fast Switch - Decreases Weapon Switch Time.

- Decreases Weapon Switch Time. Muzzle: Heavy Suppressor - Snips Hit Flinch and silences the weapon while contributing with an increased Lung Refresher capacity. However, the ADS Time and Aiming Crosshair Drift increase.

- Snips Hit Flinch and silences the weapon while contributing with an increased Lung Refresher capacity. However, the ADS Time and Aiming Crosshair Drift increase. Stock: FTAC Champion - Contributes to decreasing Hit Flinch, Horizontal Recoil, and Aiming Crosshair Drift while increasing Lung Refresher capacity. However, it negatively impacts ADS Time, ADS Movement Speed, and the weapon's Movement Speed.

- Contributes to decreasing Hit Flinch, Horizontal Recoil, and Aiming Crosshair Drift while increasing Lung Refresher capacity. However, it negatively impacts ADS Time, ADS Movement Speed, and the weapon's Movement Speed. Underbarrel: Bipods - Lowers the Crouch or Prone Recoil.

- Lowers the Crouch or Prone Recoil. Barrel: 26.9'' HDR Pro - Enhances Bullet Speed and Damage Range while decreasing Horizontal and Vertical Recoil. Howbeit, the ADS Time increased, and Movement Speed lowered.

The attachments mentioned above will make the weapon more stable (increased control and accuracy) with a better range, but mobility will be severely impacted.

However, players must note that they must practice in the Call of Duty Mobile training mode before using a loadout. To unlock all attachments mentioned above, one might have to use Weapon XP Cards on HDR Sniper Rifle (after unlocking) in the Gunsmith loadout.

