How to possibly fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare “missing data pack” error

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seems to be having severe issues with its multiplayer ever since the “Pacifica” update went live a couple of weeks ago.

While players have been enjoying the amazing single-player story, many have reported that the online aspect of the game is currently unplayable.

The biggest issue that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is facing at the moment is the “missing data pack error”, which is not allowing players to queue up for games because of the Crossplay Enabled: Drop-In, Rise Up!’ feature.

Fortunately, the developers, Raven Software, are aware of the issue and are currently working towards a fix to the problem. However, it will take them a considerable amount of time for the hotfix or patch to come in.

Players who are not looking to wait for the developers to bring in the fix, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare community has come up with a lot of solutions to the problem, and these steps have had a very high success rate.

This article will talk about some of the best fixes out there for the multiplayer bug that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was facing after the Pacifica update.

Fixing the “missing the data pack error” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

1) The good old “uninstall/reinstall”

One solution that had a very high success rate among players is the good old uninstall and reinstall strategy.

As the above Reddit post points out, one of the major causes behind this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug is the multiplayer data packs not being installed correctly, because of which the game is not being able to detect the file in the player’s drives.

Hence, one great step to counter this is by deleting the game and then reinstalling it, thereby reinstalling the multiplayer data pack 2 and the spec ops/multiplayer compatibility pack at the same time.

An alternative will be to just reinstall the individual data packs without removing the game, however, it’s not recommended, especially if the player does not know what they are doing.

This solution has had great success for those who have been playing the shooter on the PlayStation and the XBOX consoles.

2) Installing data pack 3

Another method that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players can work around this bug is by manually installing Data Pack 3.

To do this, they will first need to head over to the game menu and then to the Multiplayer options. This will show them everything that is installed for the online aspect of the game.

There, players will see the Multiplayer and Special Ops Data Pack 3 option which they will be required to click on. Afterwards, by exiting the game, they will need to go to the Manage game and add ons option where players will find the option to install Data Pack 3.

Installing the pack will possibly help to fix the issue outright.

3) Installing all the DLCs

Many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have noticed that the “missing data pack” error has also been appearing for those who have not installed all the DLCs for the game because of which some additional packages are missing and causing the issue.

To fix this, players will need to head into the Call of Duty: Warzone lobby and reach the three-bar ‘hamburger’ menu, where they will be required to head into “Accounts”, which is under the Game section and then select Game Installs.

There, players will just need to install all DLCs that were previously not installed, and that will fix all issues related to additional content.

Also Read Article Continues below

If players are still having issues with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare even after employing the above steps, then they will need to wait for Raven Software to finally come up with a fix.

Edited by R. Elahi