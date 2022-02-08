Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two: Valentine’s Day event brings double XP and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Season Two is bringing a great deal of new content to the hit first-person shooter, including a celebration of Valentine’s Day. Players won’t always spend the holiday with someone special, so why not spend it with friends and teammates in Vanguard?

Not just in this franchise but across gaming, Valentine’s Day events are common, but Vanguard players can look forward to more than just new cosmetics and a game mode, but Double XP to top it all off.

Double Exp and more in Call of Duty’s Valentine’s Day event

Even if a player doesn’t have a duo, they can participate in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Valentine’s Day event. Vanguard will feature Valentine’s Day-themed experience, with the greatest gift a Call of Duty player could ask for Double XP.

Through the length of the event, players will get Double XP, and there will also be thematic changes added to the game this year to make the game feel more lovely to go with the season. Players will be fighting to be a true King of Hearts this year.

Players will also likely see new skins, as seen in the image above. A pink fuzzy bear, toting a flamethrower to bring the Valentine's Day heat to the battlefield. This means players can likely expect a new Valentine's Day bundle to pick up for a limited time. But it's up to the player to bring the ammo and the guns to the event.

Valentine's Day is a long-standing tradition for fun online events in the franchise, with last year's event featuring "Kiss Confirmed", which was a limited-time playlist. Players would collect candy hearts instead of dog tags, so it felt thematic.

It put a fun spin on the classic Kill Confirmed mode and allowed players to spread the love by dropping bodies in the game, which ran from February 11 through February 18, 2021.

Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare featured the playlists being renamed with Valentine's-themed names such as "Double Date," "Friends With Benefits" and "Ready to Mingle", and each with their maps and requirements.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Valentine's Day event will begin on February 14 alongside Season Two and promises to entertain players and reward them with opportunities for Double XP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar