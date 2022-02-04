Call of Duty: Warzone developers talk about how “Player Motivations” lead to constantly changing weekly playlists 

As Call of Duty: Warzone’s playlist constantly keeps changing, the community was not happy with how Raven Software dealt with the alternate game modes in the shooter.

Certain playlists like Vanguard Royale and Rebirth Resurgence Trios are some of the most popular in the battle royale, and players often want them to stay on longer. However, they have often been left out of the weekly playlist, making the entire rotational theme quite controversial amongst fans.

Fortunately, in a recent tweet, Raven Software did address the growing community concerns surrounding the debate. They talked about “Player Motivations” and explained that they opt into this rotation scheme to cater to the wishes of every player who logs in.

Raven Software talks about weekly playlists in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Warzone developers go in length to explain some of the thoughts that went behind their decisions in swapping playlists in and out of the game. In the blog post, they state:

“With more than 100,000,000 Warzone Players, we recognize that each Player is motivated by different gameplay experiences. A Player who loves Plunder may not necessarily love Rebirth Resurgence but may like other objective-based Modes like Payload. Equally a Player who loves Battle Royale may not love Blood Money, but might enjoy Iron Trials.”

“We look at all available data and sentiment to constantly monitor the success of each Mode, so these motivations represent our guiding light each week to make sure that we cater to as many players as possible.”

Raven Software suggests that community feedback and playlist data are some of the things they go through before making the decision to rotate some of the modes in Warzone.

However, that is not the only factor that goes behind the decision. They further suggest that if not for this rotational system, they would have never been able to create new experiences making Call of Duty: Warzone stale for all players who log in daily.

They suggest:

“If Warzone had nothing but Battle Royale and Plunder since launch, we wouldn’t have expanded to deliver new experiences like Resurgence, Payload, Iron Trials, and more. We’ve seen that the rotation of Modes keeps the game engaging and results in Players experimenting with Modes they haven’t played before - as well as allowing our teams the freedom to find the next great Warzone experience. There remains a balance here.”

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 officially drops in a few days, and Raven Software has promised new modes and fresh weekly updates as soon as the new season update drops.

Edited by Shaheen Banu