Call of Duty Warzone: Fans furious about a game-breaking bug shared on Reddit

Despite being out for two years, Warzone has been through various ups and downs. Developers at Beenox and Infinity Ward have been trying to fix multiple issues that have dissuaded players from enjoying the game.

Amongst those issues has been debilitating glitches and bugs that have certainly overstayed their welcome.

With that being said, a recent bug has been meddling with gameplay and players aren't happy in the slightest.

Warzone player on Reddit furious with game-breaking bug while driving

Season 2 Reloaded saw the introduction of an HP (health point) buff. Under this buff, players with three additional Armor Plates equipped can reach 300HP in regular Warzone. This prompted them to favor HP, but many reckon it could have some relation to the bug shown above.

Suffice to say, COD fans were caught off-guard by this annoying shortcoming. The incident happened when a player was driving their car through a rocky surface and spotted an opponent shooting at them. However, despite running over the latter in the car, the opponent didn't appear to go down.

In the post, the redditor explained the post-death scenario:

"On kill cam he went down to critical health."

A few fans were generally curious about the mishap and wanted to know how it could exist in the game. Warzone's struggles with bugs have been much publicized, with players gradually leaving the game. Multiple issues such as GPU problems and player models not loading have plagued the experience for everyone.

Fans react to a painful bug in Call of Duty Warzone

Players took no time to share their opinions regarding the problem. While some were angry, others wanted to assess the reasons behind this bug.

One fan couldn't help but mock the game for failing to dispel these bugs and issues.

However, another comment relayed a different incident.

A player commented about dying to a vehicle that wasn't even in contact with them.

A few others revealed their own experiences with this bug, which speaks volumes about its frequency.

However, some are curious to see the killer's point of view in order to figure out how the fight went down from the opponent's perspective.

A few players are blaming the aforementioned HP buff for this spontaneous bug.

Some fans were a little too explicit and abrasive with their opinions on this bug.

Fans were furious about the bug in Warzone (Image via Reddit)

Player's opinion about the game (Image via Reddit)

Players are giving up on Warzone (Image via Reddit)

With that being said, Call of Duty Warzone still stands as one of the most popular battle-royale games on the market. Coupled with that, it has fostered a fruitful competitive scene in the esports landscape.

Players harbor hopes of Raven Software and Infinity Ward scrupulously working together to prevent such game-breaking bugs in Modern Warfare 2.

