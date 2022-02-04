Call of Duty Warzone player gets killed in the cover of a rock due to a possible new bug

Call of Duty Warzone's Caldera map has had no shortage of controversies as it has dramatically managed to polarize the fan base so far.

When Call of Duty Warzone was initially launched, the Verdansk map was different from the Caldera map today. There's no written rule that every map in the game will be the same and different maps keep things diversified.

But certain aspects of the Caldera map offset several Warzone players who have temporarily shifted to other games.

ES @Activision Hi! I just wanted to report this weird bug on Call of Duty Warzone (Caldera).. You can access from rooftop of this building and get stuck and hide into that column..(from there you can shoot other players and dont get hurt) @CallofDuty @CallofDuty ES @ATVIAssist Hi! I just wanted to report this weird bug on Call of Duty Warzone (Caldera).. You can access from rooftop of this building and get stuck and hide into that column.. 👀 (from there you can shoot other players and dont get hurt) @CallofDuty@CallofDutyES @ATVIAssist @Activision https://t.co/4ofNfdDv7x

In light of all those problems, it has now appeared that not everything on the Caldera map is not what it appears as. This was found in a very strange way by the player who proceeded to post it on Reddit. It's unclear why the rocks behaved strangely, but for certain, what happened shouldn't have happened.

Call of Duty Warzone player gets shot through a rock

The main point of criticism against Caldera has been the size of the map itself. It has a lot of mountains and rocks that can be used tactically to either preserve oneself or kill someone.

When stuck in a fight, it becomes important for players to find the protection to survive. The same thing happened to Reddit user u/dknisle1, who rushed behind a rock to take cover.

Much to the dismay, the player has shot through a rock in the video that the player uploaded to Reddit. The player even rearranges to ensure nobody part is hanging outside. But it soon became evident that the rock was a rock by name only.

The entire ordeal was so confusing that the player had to ask what had just happened. There were several replies, but one humorous reply stands out among the rest.

But humor aside, this is one of the many plaguing the Caldera map since its release. There could be debate about the map not being liked due to its preferred playstyle. But Caldera's criticism isn't just because of its size.

Visibility is a major issue, especially in consoles where the Field of View (FOV) can't be adjusted when required. This makes spotting enemies on the map a lot harder. Then there are bugs like these where items don't work as they should.

The issue with the shootable rock may not be a big deal and may also be the case on an individual basis. But this instance refers to a bigger set of glitches, bugs and widespread problems, which have forced many Call of Duty Warzone players to give up on the game.

