Call of Duty Mobile: Servers Under Maintenance, Battle Royale Mode coming

The much anticipated Call of Duty Mobile was released in beta for select countries a few days back. The first person shooter is destined to be a major hit on Android and iOS. Some people are referring to it as 'the replacement to PUBG'. If you have not yet downloaded, you can do it now by clicking here.

In the present beta, we can play the 5v5 modes which include team deathmatch and search and destroy. The game plays wonderfully and many familiar maps from the console versions can be played. This includes Nuketown, Raid and Hijacked.

However, the game's servers have been down since yesterday and nobody could play the game. Opening the game shows the message that the servers are currently under maintenance.

Just this morning, we received some great news- courtesy of the community discord server. The servers will be coming back online later today. Whats more is that the battle royale game mode will now be available in Call of Duty Mobile from May 20.

A lot of fans have been waiting for the battle royale mode in Call of Duty Mobile Legends of war. We have not seen any gameplay videos of the mode until now. Fans are hoping that the mode will be similar to Call of Duty Black Ops 4's Blackout mode though that seems unlikely. Some leaks have revealed that the mode will not be a fully fledged 100 player mode. It is expected to be a 20 player mode with a smaller map. It will most probably be in first person perspective.

Call of Duty Mobile is expected to get a global beta around June. We do not know whether this global beta will be coming out with the battle royale mode or not.

The game already has 10 million pre-registrations. This shows the huge hype behind the game.

So, are you excited to check out the battle royale mode in Call of Duty Mobile? Let us know in the comments below!

