Camellya vs Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves 2.2: Which rerun character is worth pulling?

Camellya and Shorekeeper are heading to the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update as rerun 5-star characters. They are highly coveted Resonators who excel at their respective team roles. Thus, there might be some confusion among players regarding whom to summon in the upcoming banners.

This article will delve into the pros and cons of Camellya and Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves and determine which rerun unit is worth pulling.

Pros and cons of Camellya in Wuthering Waves

Camellya (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Camellya is a Havoc sword user capable of taking charge in battle with her AoE damage. She was featured on the rerun banner during the first phase of the version 2.2 update.

Let us take a look at her pros and cons:

Pros

Camellya can use her Blossom stance to deal massive Havoc DMG in an AoE. She can further nuke targets with her Concerto.

She is a hypercarry DPS that doesn’t require much setup to unleash her burst damage.

Camellya has a unique playstyle where she can hover above the enemies, unleashing a flurry of attacks.

She has access to free-to-play support units like Sanhua.

Cons

Camellya cannot utilize quick swap composition, which limits her options for teams.

She has a stationary gameplay, and which leaves her vulnerable to incoming attacks.

She also requires more field time, which could lead to DPS loss without proper rotations.

Pros and cons Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves

Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Shorekeeper has also been featured on the Wuthering Waves 2.2 banner as a rerun 5-star Resonator. She wields the rectifier to support allies with her healing and buffing capabilities.

Here are her pros and cons:

Pros

Shorekeeper offers Crit buffs that will benefit every DPS in the game.

She can provide massive healing throughout the battle, increasing the ally's survivability.

Shorekeepr is a highly flexible Resonator that can be used across a variety of team compositions.

She can also nuke enemies with her Intro Skill.

Cons

Shorekeeper has a high energy requirement, which offsets her flexibility.

You need perfect execution and rotations to acquire all her buffs.

Camellya vs Shorekeeper: Which rerun character is worth pulling in Wuthering Waves 2.2?

Comparing the pros and cons of both the characters, Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves has better pull value in version 2.2. Her buffs are universal and can benefit the current and upcoming characters. Hence, she is quite future-proof irrespective of her high energy requirements.

In contrast, Camellya is a powerful hypercarry DPS with a lot of competition. She could easily be replaced by more versatile damage dealers, and it is only a matter of time before Kuro Games introduces someone powerful. Regardless, she is still a strong frontrunner to employ in teams.

