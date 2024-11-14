Best Camellya build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Camellya in Wuthering Waves is a new 5-star Havoc Resonator who is a member of the Black Shores. She is a solid main DPS who wields a Sword and excels in AoE scenarios. Much like the other Resonators in the game, Camellya has an interesting skill set where she can enter an enhanced state that turns her hair red and boosts her Basic Attack DMG.

Ad

This article will cover the Echoes, weapons, and teams for Camellya's best build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Camellya build guide: Best Echoes, weapons, and teams

Best Echo sets for Camellya

Sun-sinking Eclipse (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best Echo sets that you can give to Camellya:

Ad

Trending

5-pc Sun-sinking Eclipse

5-pc Lingering Tunes

2-pc Sun-sinking Eclipse + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

The Sun-sinking Eclipse will usually be Camellya's best Echo set in the game since it provides up to 40% Havoc DMG Bonus. Lingering Tunes is a decent alternative owing to its ATK boosts, but using it isn't an ideal choice because of the main Echo skill.

You can focus on the following stats while farming Echoes for Camellya:

COST 4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST 3: Havoc DMG Bonus

COST 3: Havoc DMG Bonus

COST 1: ATK%

COST 1: ATK%

Ad

Best Echoes for Camellya

Crownless (Image via Kuro Games)

These are the best Echoes for Camellya in Wuthering Waves:

Ad

Crownless (Sun-Sinking Eclipse)

Dreamless (Sun-Sinking Eclipse)

Mech Abomination (Lingering Tunes)

Crownless is the best choice for Camellya because of the buffs. However Dreamless can be easier to farm overall. Mech Abomination is recommended only when using the Lingering Tunes.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Camellya ascension materials

Best weapons for Camellya

1) Red Spring

Red Spring (Image via Kuro Games)

Red Spring is Camellya's 5-star signature Sword and the best weapon option for her in the game. The weapon's second stat provides a good amount of Crit Rate boost, making it easier to build the character and increasing the consistency of hitting Critical DMG. Meanwhile, the passive increases the wielder's ATK and Basic Attack DMG.

Ad

2) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis (Image via Kuro Games)

Emerald of Genesis is another good 5-star alternative for Camellya. It provides a decent Crit Rate bonus and increases the wielder's ATK and Energy Regen from its passive. Emerald of Genesis is a standard banner weapon, making it more accessible than other 5-star options.

Ad

3) Somnoire Anchor

Somnoire Anchor (Image via Kuro Games)

Somnoire Anchor is a 4-star event weapon and the best F2P option for Camellya in Wuthering Waves. It is an amazing stat stick since it provides a major ATK boost from both its second stat and passive effect, which is stackable. Additionally, the Somnoire Anchor increases the wielder's Crit Rate after getting the max stacks in its passive, making it a really good Sword.

Ad

4) Lumingloss

Lumingloss (Image via Kuro Games)

Lumingloss is another great option for Camellya. While the 4-star Sword does not boost any Crit Stat like the previous options, it greatly increases the wielder's ATK from its second stat and Basic Attack DMG from the passive. This works fine with Camellya's kit since most of her DMG is considered Basic Attack DMG.

Ad

5) Commando of Conviction

Commando of Conviction (Image via Kuro Games)

Commando of Conviction is a decent 4-star choice. It is a simple stat stick that provides a lot of ATK boost.

Ad

Best teams for Camellya

Camellya, Sanhua, and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are some of the best teams for Camellya in Wuthering Waves:

Ad

Camellya + Sanhua + Shorekeeper

Camellya + Danjin + Shorekeeper

Camellya is a Basic Attack DPS unit, making Sanhua an amazing character to pair with her as the latter's Outro Skill provides a lot of Basic Attack DMG boost. Alternatively, you can use Danjin since she gives a Havoc DMG Bonus boost. Lastly, Shorekeeper is the ideal healer and support unit, but if you don't have her, Verina and Baizhi are also fine options.

Also check out our other Wuthering Waves-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.