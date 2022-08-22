Camp Knut streamer Esfand shows off his $50k home gym setup

Camp Knut participant and renowned streamer EsfandTV recently showed off his $50k home gym setup. Over the past couple of weeks, the streamer and his close friend and OTK co-founder Mizkif have taken over Twitch, garnering a massive new following on their respective channels. The sudden influx of viewership can be attributed to their appearances on Camp Knut livestreams.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Esfand celebrated the unveiling of his gym with viewers and peers alike. The entire process was documented and posted on YouTube, with the video garnering over 28k views within the first two hours of going public. Naturally, the results were extremely special for the streamer, who then revealed his struggles with overseeing the YouTube channel.

At the time of writing, the gym tour video has managed to pull in over 89k views and hundreds of comments from fans worldwide.

Camp Knut participant Esfand reveals his $50k home gym setup

Camp Knut is a month-long fitness challenge-cum-journey that helps its participants instill a fitness-driven lifestyle through a systematic and consistent workout regime and diet plan. Involving multiple Twitch stars and streamers, the program saw a huge surge in popularity on the purple platform, with thousands tuning in to witness the participants' progress.

One of the main members of the challenge, Esfand, felt mentally rejuvenated along with his rapidly improving fitness. Capitalizing on his progress, the Twitch streamer went a step ahead and built an in-house gym worth $50k.

On August 22, 2022, Esfand took to his Twitter handle and thanked viewers for appreciating his gym tour video, before surprisingly revealing his struggles with the YouTube algorithm. In the aforementioned video, the Camp Knut sensation can be seen taking a tour around his home gym, showcasing all the equipment.

Esfand's tweet (Image via Esfand/Twitter)

His friends Knut and "Thor" Björnsson also joined him for the unveiling, much to viewers' delight. During the tour, the two were simply astounded by Esfand's collection of high-quality gym equipment.

Coupled with that, each piece of equipment came with One True King and Esfand logos to further accentuate the look.

Social media reacts to Esfand's home gym tour

As expected, the video has managed to blow up on YouTube, racking up over 89k views within a few hours of going public. Several fans can be seen in the comment section commending the Texas-based streamer for his fitness journey and congratulating him for his home gym:

Fans reaction (Image via Esfand/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Esfand/YouTube)

The 30-day Knut Camp is coming to a close, however, all the participants are clearly motivated to continue their fitness journey. Led by Knut and Game of Thrones star Björnsson, the challenge has been an indubitable success. Once the routine is complete, the participant or streamer with the most progress will be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul