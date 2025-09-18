Can you change club name in the EA FC 26 web app?

No, you cannot change your club's name in the EA FC 26 web app. However, you can do so by logging into the game and using your Ultimate Team account. The name change may be desirable for several reasons, such as a spelling error in the original choice or simply a change of mind. It's important to note that you need to have an Ultimate Team account to take this action.

This article will explain how you can change your club name in the game by using Ultimate Team, since using the EA FC 26 web app is not viable.

EA FC 26 web app alternative for club name change

Poster of EA FC 26 (Image via EA)

Here are some steps you can follow to change your club's name without having to use the EA FC 25 web app.

First, you need to log in or sign up for your Ultimate Team account .

. Next, you must navigate to the Home Page.

Here, go to the Settings menu, and inside this menu, on the right side, you will find the Rename Club option . Simply click on it and change your club's name.

. Simply click on it and change your club's name. Alternatively, you can go to the Objectives menu by scrolling down on the left-hand side, where the Home option is.

by scrolling down on the left-hand side, where the Home option is. Go to the Objectives page and go to the Foundations tab . Next, scroll down to the Club Maintenance option .

. Next, scroll down to the . In here, you can click on the Change Club Name option and do as you desire.

option and do as you desire. Using this second method will help you gain an untradeable Consumables Pack. Thereby, using the Objectives menu, you get a small reward for simply changing your club's name.

These are the two simple methods you can use to change your club's name without having to rely on the EA FC 26 web app. The UI of the Ultimate Team section is fairly easy to navigate and does not present a great challenge.

You will, however, need to have access to FC 26 on your PC or console to log into the app for the very first time. The Ultimate Team page asks you to be logged into the game when you first sign up for the account. This is not possible for everyone, as many people don't have early access and EA FC 26 releases on September 26, 2025.

Fans may not be able to use the EA FC 26 web app for the name change for the foreseeable future. However, they can change the club name.

