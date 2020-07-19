Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has already seen quite a few new cosmetics and features released. Further, new releases are on the horizon, with Update 13.30 expected to let players drive around the map in cars once water levels recede. This is in addition to the expected emergence of Atlantis. Needless to say, these are exciting times to be playing Fortnite.

Regardless, such a plethora of new cosmetics is bound to result in a few hasty purchases. Various users on social media have talked about the same in the past.

How to refund items in Fortnite?

While it is possible to return certain items in Fortnite, there are some limitations that apply to the same. First, Fortnite allows only certain items to be returned, and you will have to check the in-game menu to see the items you own and can return. This can be done by opening the game’s settings from the menu on the top right of your screen.

Go to Account settings, and click on the “Submit a request for refund” option. From the menu that thus opens, you can select the items you want to return. Select a reason from the given list. You can follow the guide given in this article, or the video posted below for further help.

The video was posted by the official Epic Games YouTube account:

Can we get more refund tickets in Fortnite?

Moving on to the question at hand, we regret to inform you that at present there is no way to get extra refund tickets in the game. Epic not only allows only three refund requests to be submitted by an account in a lifetime, there are certain other limitations that limit the type of items you can return.

As of now, only the following items are returnable

Outfits

Back Bling

Harvesting Tools

Gliders

Contrails

Loading Screens

Emotes

In addition, the following items cannot be returned:

V-Bucks

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Tiers

Starter Pack

Loot Llamas (Save the World)

Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

Hence, as of now, there is no way to get extra refund tickets for your Fortnite account, and all videos and sources that claim otherwise are misguided.