"Can I get my money back?": Battlefield 2042 community reacts in anger as DICE discontinues second game mode in a week

It is now official. DICE has discontinued another game mode in Battlefield 2042 as Hazard Zone has failed to work. Earlier in the week, DICE decided to remove the 128-player Breakthrough mode, which hasn't sat well with fans. With the discontinuation of another mode in the game, it is safe to say that the players aren't happy. They even discussed the possible reasons why Hazard Zone failed to kick off in the first place.

Hazard Zone was Battlefield 2042's adoption and adaptation of the Battle Royale genre. It would send squads of players with the task of finding data drives and competing with each other. Despite DICE's ideas and objectives, the model has failed to work as expected. While Hazard Zone will continue to be in the game, there won't be any active work on the mode from the developers. It will only be supported for critical bugs and error fixes when required.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts as DICE discontinues work on Hazard Zone

The original news was shared with the community by a Redditor with the username u/ImSaimo, who shared a screenshot of the official message from DICE. The developers explained the reason behind the decision and what fans could expect moving forward. They clearly stated that the mode wouldn't be discontinued like the 128-player Breakthrough.

One player stated that DICE should have made the battle royale mode of Battlefield V free-to-play. The player claimed that while the mode was really fun, it got outcompeted with free titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite. Battlefield 2042's battle royale mode is the second instance of it failing in a Battlefield game.

Some players blamed EA for these debacles and claimed that this is to be expected from any video game made by them.

One fan even believes that Battlefield 2042 getting the same level of support as Battlefield V would have helped it immensely.

When the game was teased in 2021, EA and DICE claimed that it would be a love letter to the fans. Some are now questioning if removal and discontinuation of game modes is that love letter.

One user who has owned the game since 'Day One' claimed how they have never played Hazard Zone.

The absence of voice communication didn't make it easy for players who tried to play the game mode.

Given that the two game modes have been done away with in a single week, some players are questioning if they can claim a partial refund.

One player is shocked as they can't think about another game that was dismantled like the latest Battlefield game.

Battlefield 2042 didn't have a story campaign, and it has lesser weapons than previous entries like Battlefield 4. On top of that, two game modes have now been taken away. Naturally, players are frustrated and are asking why they should bother playing the game.

Some even believe that the game is nothing but a way to swindle the cash of consumers who have spent their hard-earned money on it.

One fan is so frustrated that they are referring to the game as a scam.

Battlefield 2042 is yet to release Season One, and there have been complaints about the content from the release day. It remains to be seen if DICE will make any more changes in the future to the existing game modes.

