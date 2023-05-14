Can you pet dogs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an expansive game with numerous activities to complete and places to explore. The series is also known for adorable and quirky characters, such as dogs, that are fun to interact with. Many The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom players have been clamoring to pet them. However, it is not possible to pet dogs in the game.

The absence of this feature may disappoint some, especially if they admire dogs. This exclusion is more prominent because dogs have an adorable animation in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that could have been leveraged by adding a petting interaction button.

You cannot pet dogs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom https://t.co/dAxQCnKF5X

While The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a vast open world filled with secret areas to uncover, players have expressed disappointment about the absence of any interaction mechanic with dogs. This was also the case in the previous Zelda game.

A Twitter user by the name Can You Pet The Dog? shared a post with a clip of the dog and information that players will not be able to pet dogs in this beloved Nintendo title.

Ezekiel Hauge @eztheory @CanYouPetTheDog If you pet it, it would run out of durability and be broken. @CanYouPetTheDog If you pet it, it would run out of durability and be broken.

A Twitter user, Ezekiel Hauge, jokingly remarked:

“If you pet it, it would run out of durability and be broken.”

While many players expressed their displeasure on this post, one user AnthonyGelman commented the following:

“BUT you can do this run around them thing and they like it and it’s cute”

Head to any of the stables in the game to find the dogs. They can also be found near the Wetland Stables. Presently, you can stand next to dogs and watch an adorable animation to compensate for the lack of ways to pet them.

😝 @AnthonyGelman @CanYouPetTheDog BUT you can do this run around them thing and they like it and it’s cute @CanYouPetTheDog BUT you can do this run around them thing and they like it and it’s cute

More about the game

While you cannot pet the dog, you can tame horses in the game. You can even use a towing harness on the horses and attach carts/wagons to transport heavy objects. Furthermore, you can simply use them as your primary mode of transport and explore Hyrule at your own pace.

The game introduces new features like the Ultrahand ability for Link, which can be used to reposition objects. Feel free to follow this guide for the best Ultrahand builds and tips. Apart from Ultrahand, you can leverage Link’s Fuse ability to combine many materials onto the weapons.

You can create axes and hammers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom with the help of the Fuse ability, which can be acquired by completing one of the many shrines, such as In-isa.

