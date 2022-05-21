Can you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons without terraforming?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are tasked with designing creative island homes for themselves in the social simulation game. There are several features available for players to fulfill this expectation, one of which includes terraforming.

Terraforming is a feature that players have to unlock as they progress in the game. Players need to improve their island to receive a rating of at least 3 stars and complete a bunch of activities before they can unlock terraforming. However, many players have often wondered if it is possible to create beautiful islands in the Nintendo life-simulation title without making use of terraforming.

Animal Crossing players can create beautiful New Horizons islands without using terraforming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are provided with a bunch of resources apart from the terraforming feature to create beautiful islands in the game. Terraforming essentially allows players to remodel the island's basic landscape according to their wishes, such as creating cliffs, waterfalls, and other similar landscape changes. While such features definitely help enhance the beauty of the island, they are not essential for the same.

Terraforming can be used to fill up empty spaces on an island with the help of cliffs, waterfalls, and other such features. However, many New Horizons players have created beautiful islands in the game that do not involve the use of terraforming at all. Here are a few ways in which players can use empty spaces to create beautiful islands without the use of terraforming.

Buildings

Buildings can be a great option if players are looking to fill up empty spaces on their islands without using terraforming. Furthermore, they can be really useful additions as well, since having different kinds of places to visit on an island can make island tours a lot more interesting.

Additionally, using buildings to fill up empty spaces on islands can add to the urban esthetic of a good Animal Crossing island.

Trees

An island full of greenery is always a visual treat. Therefore, players can simply plant many trees in empty spaces on their islands to fill these up while also maintaining visual appeal. Furthermore, players can make use of this method of filling empty spaces on islands without using terraforming.

Additionally, a diverse variety of trees makes the island look quite unique while also acting as a hub for various resources that players can obtain from the trees.

Flowers

Players can add flowers to empty spaces on their island to fill them up without using terraforming. This is an incredibly easy way to fill up island spaces while also maintaining the visual appeal of the same. This simultaneously also makes the island look significantly more colorful and lively.

These are some of the simplest ways in which players can design their islands without making use of terraforming.

