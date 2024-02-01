Can you play Enshrouded with a controller? Best controllers to use and more

Enshrouded is a survival shooter role-playing game (RPG) developed by Keen Games for the PC and console platforms. Launched on January 24, 2024, the title features a fantasy open-world map called Embervale, where you can build safe bases, gather resources, fight enemies, and craft various tools and equipment.
There are several non-playable characters (NPCs) in Enshrouded that will provide you with main story missions and side quests. You also have to fight against various enemy bosses of different hostile factions to unlock certain sections of the map.
The title allows 16 players to join a single server in a multiplayer quest to victory, which makes the gameplay more intriguing. You can play alongside your friends in a single server and complete the game together. As such, you might be looking for a way to play it with a controller to enhance your gameplay on PC.
Enshrouded: Controller guide
Enshrouded supports compatibility with several controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation. It also allows you to customize key bindings.
You must connect the controller to the PC through the USB channel (wired controllers) or Bluetooth (wireless controllers), and the game will recognize it instantly. After that, you can enjoy playing the title with your preferred key bindings.
Compatible controllers
Here is the list of controllers that provide the best experience while playing the game:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Nintendo Switch Pro
- DualShock 4
- DualSense
Controller settings
The main control setup for the game includes movement, crafting items, contextual action, basic attack, camera management, changing item categories, and lock on target.
You can rebind your controller settings, although the title provides two default bindings that you might find functional to enhance your gameplay.
The table below shows the built-in controller presets of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo controllers:
Controller settings (Preset A)
Controller settings (Preset B)
