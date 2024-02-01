Can you play Enshrouded with a controller? Best controllers to use and more

Enshrouded is a survival shooter role-playing game (RPG) developed by Keen Games for the PC and console platforms. Launched on January 24, 2024, the title features a fantasy open-world map called Embervale, where you can build safe bases, gather resources, fight enemies, and craft various tools and equipment.

There are several non-playable characters (NPCs) in Enshrouded that will provide you with main story missions and side quests. You also have to fight against various enemy bosses of different hostile factions to unlock certain sections of the map.

The title allows 16 players to join a single server in a multiplayer quest to victory, which makes the gameplay more intriguing. You can play alongside your friends in a single server and complete the game together. As such, you might be looking for a way to play it with a controller to enhance your gameplay on PC.

Enshrouded: Controller guide

Enshrouded supports compatibility with several controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation. It also allows you to customize key bindings.

You must connect the controller to the PC through the USB channel (wired controllers) or Bluetooth (wireless controllers), and the game will recognize it instantly. After that, you can enjoy playing the title with your preferred key bindings.

Compatible controllers

Here is the list of controllers that provide the best experience while playing the game:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Nintendo Switch Pro

DualShock 4

DualSense

Controller settings

Controller bindings in the game (Image via Keen Games)

The main control setup for the game includes movement, crafting items, contextual action, basic attack, camera management, changing item categories, and lock on target.

You can rebind your controller settings, although the title provides two default bindings that you might find functional to enhance your gameplay.

The table below shows the built-in controller presets of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo controllers:

Controller settings (Preset A)

Action Xbox PlayStation Nintendo Jump/Respawn A X B Cancel/Evade/Undo B O A Use Item X Square Y Contextual Action/Next Ammo Y Triangle X Ready Ranged Weapon/Quick Builder LT L2 ZL Block and Parry LB L1 L Fire Ranged Weapon RT R2 ZR Quick Item Wheel RB R1 R Sprint/Sneak LS L3 Left Stick Show Tutorial RT + LS R3 + L3 ZR + Left Stick Change Shape/Action Bar Previous Slot D-pad Right D-pad Right D-pad Right Change Shape/Action Bar Next Slot D-pad Left D-pad Left D-pad Left Rotate -90° RT + D-pad Left R2 + D-pad Left ZR + D-pad Left Rotate 90° RT + D-pad Right R2 + D-pad Right ZR + D-pad Right Change Construction Material/Action Bar Slot 1 D-pad Up D-pad Up D-pad Up Shift Forward/Change Category RB + D-pad Up R1 + D-pad Up R + D-pad Up Change Construction Material/Sit D-pad Down D-pad Down D-pad Down Shift Backward/Change Category RB + D-pad Down R1 + D-pad Down R + D-pad Down Lock on Target/Use Snapping RS R3 Right Stick Action Bar Switch RB + RS R1 + R3 R + RS System Menu View Create – Inventory Menu Touchpad +

Controller settings (Preset B)

Action Xbox PlayStation Nintendo Jump A X B Cancel/Evade B O A Undo Y + B Triangle + Circle Y + A Use Item RB R1 R Contextual Action/Respawn X Square X Ready Ranged Weapon/Quick Builder LT L2 ZL Next Ammo Y Triangle Y Block and Parry LB L1 L Quick Item Wheel/Fire Ranged Weapon RT R2 ZR Sprint/Sneak LS L3 Left Stick Show Tutorial Y + LS Triangle + L3 Y + Left Stick Change Shape/Action Bar Previous Slot D-pad Right D-pad Right D-pad Right Change Shape/Action Bar Next Slot D-pad Left D-pad Left D-pad Left Rotate -90° Y + D-pad Left Triangle + D-pad Left Y + D-pad Left Rotate 90° Y + D-pad Right Triangle + D-pad Right Y + D-pad Right Change Construction Material/Action Bar Slot 1 D-pad Up D-pad Up D-pad Up Shift Forward/Change Category RS + D-pad Up R3 + D-pad Up Right Stick + D-pad Up Change Construction Material/Sit D-pad Down D-pad Down D-pad Down Shift Backward/Change Category RT + D-pad Down R2 + D-pad Down ZR + D-pad Down Lock on Target/Use Snapping RS R3 Right Stick Action Bar Switch RT + RS R2 + R3 ZR + Right Stick System Menu View Create – Inventory Menu Touchpad +

That concludes our guide on how to play Enshrouded with a controller. You can also check out our other guides on this game:

