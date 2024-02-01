Can you play Enshrouded with a controller? Best controllers to use and more

  • home icon
By Nillohit Bagchi
Modified Feb 01, 2024 00:35 GMT
Enshrouded
Can you play Enshrouded with a controller? (Image via Keen Games)

Enshrouded is a survival shooter role-playing game (RPG) developed by Keen Games for the PC and console platforms. Launched on January 24, 2024, the title features a fantasy open-world map called Embervale, where you can build safe bases, gather resources, fight enemies, and craft various tools and equipment.

There are several non-playable characters (NPCs) in Enshrouded that will provide you with main story missions and side quests. You also have to fight against various enemy bosses of different hostile factions to unlock certain sections of the map.

The title allows 16 players to join a single server in a multiplayer quest to victory, which makes the gameplay more intriguing. You can play alongside your friends in a single server and complete the game together. As such, you might be looking for a way to play it with a controller to enhance your gameplay on PC.

Enshrouded: Controller guide

Enshrouded supports compatibility with several controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation. It also allows you to customize key bindings.

You must connect the controller to the PC through the USB channel (wired controllers) or Bluetooth (wireless controllers), and the game will recognize it instantly. After that, you can enjoy playing the title with your preferred key bindings.

Compatible controllers

Here is the list of controllers that provide the best experience while playing the game:

  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • Nintendo Switch Pro
  • DualShock 4
  • DualSense

Controller settings

Controller bindings in the game (Image via Keen Games)
Controller bindings in the game (Image via Keen Games)

The main control setup for the game includes movement, crafting items, contextual action, basic attack, camera management, changing item categories, and lock on target.

You can rebind your controller settings, although the title provides two default bindings that you might find functional to enhance your gameplay.

The table below shows the built-in controller presets of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo controllers:

Controller settings (Preset A)

ActionXboxPlayStationNintendo
Jump/RespawnAXB
Cancel/Evade/UndoBOA
Use ItemXSquareY
Contextual Action/Next AmmoYTriangleX
Ready Ranged Weapon/Quick BuilderLTL2ZL
Block and ParryLBL1L
Fire Ranged WeaponRTR2ZR
Quick Item WheelRBR1R
Sprint/SneakLSL3Left Stick
Show TutorialRT + LSR3 + L3ZR + Left Stick
Change Shape/Action Bar Previous SlotD-pad RightD-pad RightD-pad Right
Change Shape/Action Bar Next SlotD-pad LeftD-pad LeftD-pad Left
Rotate -90°RT + D-pad LeftR2 + D-pad LeftZR + D-pad Left
Rotate 90°RT + D-pad RightR2 + D-pad RightZR + D-pad Right
Change Construction Material/Action Bar Slot 1D-pad UpD-pad UpD-pad Up
Shift Forward/Change CategoryRB + D-pad UpR1 + D-pad UpR + D-pad Up
Change Construction Material/SitD-pad DownD-pad DownD-pad Down
Shift Backward/Change CategoryRB + D-pad DownR1 + D-pad DownR + D-pad Down
Lock on Target/Use SnappingRSR3Right Stick
Action Bar SwitchRB + RSR1 + R3R + RS
System MenuViewCreate
InventoryMenuTouchpad+

Controller settings (Preset B)

ActionXboxPlayStationNintendo
JumpAXB
Cancel/EvadeBOA
UndoY + BTriangle + CircleY + A
Use ItemRBR1R
Contextual Action/RespawnXSquareX
Ready Ranged Weapon/Quick BuilderLTL2ZL
Next AmmoYTriangleY
Block and ParryLBL1L
Quick Item Wheel/Fire Ranged WeaponRTR2ZR
Sprint/SneakLSL3Left Stick
Show TutorialY + LSTriangle + L3Y + Left Stick
Change Shape/Action Bar Previous SlotD-pad RightD-pad RightD-pad Right
Change Shape/Action Bar Next SlotD-pad LeftD-pad LeftD-pad Left
Rotate -90°Y + D-pad LeftTriangle + D-pad LeftY + D-pad Left
Rotate 90°Y + D-pad RightTriangle + D-pad RightY + D-pad Right
Change Construction Material/Action Bar Slot 1D-pad UpD-pad UpD-pad Up
Shift Forward/Change CategoryRS + D-pad UpR3 + D-pad UpRight Stick + D-pad Up
Change Construction Material/SitD-pad DownD-pad DownD-pad Down
Shift Backward/Change CategoryRT + D-pad DownR2 + D-pad DownZR + D-pad Down
Lock on Target/Use SnappingRSR3Right Stick
Action Bar SwitchRT + RSR2 + R3ZR + Right Stick
System MenuViewCreate
InventoryMenuTouchpad+

That concludes our guide on how to play Enshrouded with a controller. You can also check out our other guides on this game:

