Can you play Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Monster Hunter Wilds is all set to release globally on February 28, 2025. The game is available for purchase in three different editions and is already out for pre-order. Monster Hunter Wilds will hit all next-gen consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. But what about PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Ad

Monster Hunter Wilds will feature a vast open world and notable graphical improvements over its prequel Monster Hunter Rise. Unfortunately, this is precisely why the game will not be released on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Moreover, the chances of it getting a port for these two consoles are very slim.

Monster Hunter Wilds can't be played on Xbox One and PS4

MHW is only available for next-gen consoles (Image via Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

If you are still playing on a PS4 or Xbox One, the only way to enjoy this upcoming title is by upgrading to a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or a PC.

Ad

Trending

A lot of titles remain unavailable for Xbox One but can still be enjoyed via a cloud gaming subscription offered by Microsoft. However, Monster Hunter Wilds is not on that list and cannot be enjoyed on the Xbox One.

Can you play Monster Hunter Wilds via the Xbox Game Pass?

As of writing, there has been no confirmation from Capcom and Xbox Game Studios about MHW's availability on Xbox Game Pass. Since we are just a week away from launch, the game may not be available on Game Pass.

Ad

However, Monster Hunter Rise came out globally in 2021. Although not featured on Game Pass on launch day, the title eventually hit the service in 2023. Therefore, MHW might get featured on Game Pass later down the line as well.

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.