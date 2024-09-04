Can you play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Many gamers want to know if you can play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Roboute Guilliman, the Primarch of the Ultramarines, has returned, and the Indomitus Crusade is in full swing. In the grim darkness of the 42nd Millennium, there is only war. The ultimate goal is to control Titus and defeat the Tyranids to take back Kadaku.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to join in on this great crusade. Come September 9, you will not be able to play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Nevertheless, you will be able to watch Xenos being purged from the sidelines through playthroughs and other such content. If nothing else, you can root for your fellow Adeptus Astartes as they fight to take back what rightfully belongs to the God Emperor of Mankind.

Trending

Why can't I play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

Expand Tweet

The game has been developed keeping only next-gen consoles in mind. This is disheartening, but given the final product and how great it looks, outdated hardware will not be able to support it. With technology leaping forward, developers want to give players the best gaming experience possible. This means developing the game while keeping certain parameters in mind.

On the flip side, if you own a gaming PC, you can play the game on relatively low-end hardware. That said, the recommended system requirements for Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 are somewhat demanding. Despite Nvidia's 40 series being the norm, the game will run well on Nvidia's 30 series. You may have to tweak a few settings, but it should work smoothly.

Also Read: Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Will there be a less demanding version of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4?

As far as an official statement goes, the developers have not mentioned anything about a less demanding version. As it stands, you will not be able to play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

On a side note, if and when a remaster/remake of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine is released, it is also unlikely to work on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The developers will want to bring it up to speed with other modern titles. As such, they will use the power of next-gen consoles to run the game.

Read more Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!