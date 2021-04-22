Can players catch a shiny Clauncher in Pokemon GO?

The last major Pokemon GO event, Rivals' Week, left the community with four new Pokemon: Clauncher, Skrelp and their respective evolutions.

While players may have already exhausted themselves by scouring for these aquatic Pokemon, some may still be searching for a Clauncher or two. While doing so, they may wonder whether there is a shiny variant for the Pokemon.

Is it possible for players to catch a shiny Clauncher in Pokemon GO?

The short answer is: no. Players cannot catch a shiny Clauncher in Pokemon GO.

The vast majority (if not all) of new Pokemon in Pokemon GO do not debut with a shiny variant already in place. Considering that Clauncher was released a mere eight days ago, it is unlikely that it has a shiny version right now. There is also no information regarding when its shiny variant may be released.

However, in case a shiny Clauncher is released someday, it will be important to know how to track and catch it.

As an aquatic Pokemon, Clauncher is mostly found in wet areas, such as near rivers, ponds, and lakes. Using an incense near these areas and a lure on a nearby Pokestop or two will help draw the shrimp Pokemon out.

After that, it's as simple as catching it. Players can toss out a Razz Berry, break out the Ultra Balls and aim for the center of the circle with a wicked curveball.

Every single bit of information seen above also applies to Skrelp, Clauncher's Rivals' Week companion Pokemon.

Skrelp has no shiny variant and is most commonly found in places where other aquatic Pokemon are found.