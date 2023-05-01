Can Redfall be played solo? Single-player campaign mode explored

Redfall, the upcoming title from Arkane Studios, best known for its stealth-action Dishonored series, is due for release in just a few short hours. Coming from the same team that created some of the best modern immersive sims, including the Dishonored games, Deathloop, and Prey, Redfall has a lot riding on its shoulders, especially with it being the studio's very first attempt at the open-world genre.

While fans of Arkane are quite excited to get a new release from the studio, some might be a bit conflicted given the game's multiplayer and co-op nature. Arkane's games have always excelled at delivering unique single-player narrative-driven adventures. As such, the developers marketing their upcoming title as a co-op FPS game has some fans worried.

Fortunately, despite being marketed as an open-world co-op game, Redfall, at its heart, is a single-player narrative-driven adventure that players can choose to enjoy in co-op. The multiplayer aspect is entirely optional and isn't needed for players to relish the story.

Redfall features a robust single-player mode alongside optional co-op and multiplayer aspects of the game

Most of the marketing and promotional material released for Arkane Studios' upcoming vampire-shooter has focused on the co-op elements and how players can mesh the abilities of different characters to fight off the vampiric threat.

However, the developers have consistently stated that Redfall is playable from start to finish as a single-player narrative-driven action game.

Game directors Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare have stated that their upcoming title embodies all the basics and features that fans have come to expect from an Arkane title. From intricate level design, satisfying combat systems, and an overarching narrative to the studio's signature open-ended gameplay loop, the game will feature everything fans have come to love in Arkane's single-player games.

Much like the studios' previous work, i.e., Prey, Dishonored (1, 2 and Death of the Outsider), and even Deathloop, Redfall is a single-player narrative-driven immersive-sim that you should experience solo before jumping onto the co-op and multiplayer aspects.

Despite being an open-world title, Arkane Studios' upcoming vampire shooter will heavily emphasize storytelling and narrative.

The single-player aspect of the game works much like any other Arkane title, where you get to choose your playable character at the start and then are bound to your choice for the entire playthrough, unlocking skills, abilities, and weapons specific to your chosen avatar. You get to choose between four playable characters, Layla, Jacob, Devinder, and Remi.

Each of these playable characters has its own set of skills that you can unlock organically by leveling up and completing missions. The single-player progression here is very reminiscent of most modern open-world action RPGs. Although the main story is fairly linear, you will have multiple side objectives to pursue, which will reward you with unique weapons, resources, and more.

Redfall is essentially Arkane Studios' answer to how a modern immersive sim would feel and play in an open-world setting, complete with an intriguing and engaging narrative backdrop.

Redfall is scheduled to release on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The game will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

