Can you skip cutscenes in Death Stranding 2?

You might want to know whether you can skip cutscenes in Death Stranding 2 if you prefer to play without focusing too much on the story. Since most open-world games can take anywhere between 30 to 100 hours to complete, many players prefer skipping cutscenes to get ahead quickly. This becomes more common on repeat walkthroughs.
Since Death Stranding 2 takes around dozens of hours to complete, it's imperative to know if you can skip cutscenes in Death Stranding 2 and how to do so if possible.
Can cutscenes be skipped in Death Stranding?
Yes, you can skip cutscenes in Death Stranding 2. Game director Hideo Kojima is famous for being a serious movie buff, which becomes apparent when you play his games. They all have a cinematic touch to them, making each feel like an interactive movie or a series. As such, he has a penchant for including many long cutscenes in his games, like the epilogue of Metal Gear Solid 4, which is an hour-and-a-half long.
Death Stranding 2 is no stranger to this scenario, since it has a lot of story beats that are explained mostly through cutscenes. Being a story-heavy game about connecting people globally after an apocalypse, there are many characters here, with some of them coming from the previous game. The gameplay also revolves around this concept, with exploration, stealth, and combat being your main skills.
Therefore, we don’t recommend skipping cutscenes in Death Stranding 2. Even if you have the option to do so, it’s best to see them and unravel the intricately crafted story of Death Stranding 2. The motion and voice capture in this game is also top-notch, enacted by stars like Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, and more. Seeing them will always be a treat to your eyes.
How to skip cutscenes in Death Stranding 2
You can skip cutscenes in Death Stranding 2 in two main ways. They are:
- Press and hold the X button during cutscenes: You can simply press and hold down the X button to skip cutscenes. An icon will appear on the bottom right when you do so. However, many players forget this since the icon appears only after you press and hold the X button.
- Go to Options and select Skip: You can also go to the Options menu and select the Skip option to skip cutscenes.
However, remember that if you skip cutscenes, you cannot rewatch them without resorting to an older manual DS2 save file. If this is not possible, then you must start this game from the very beginning again.
