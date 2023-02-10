Can Talent Points be re-alloted / respec'd in Hogwarts Legacy?

Talents are essential skills in Hogwarts Legacy that gives permanent buffs to the player’s pre-existing and other base abilities. Unlike many RPG games, however, talents in this game make a great deal of difference every time they’re unlocked, upgrading a specific spell by a significant amount and/or making potions and plants more deadly or potent for use in combat.

Many games allow players to remove and respec their skills after unlocking them, should they want to change things later. This usually has a small fee in terms of in-game currency or XP, which is often insignificant. With some talents in the game already, many players must be wondering if Hogwarts Legacy has this feature. Let’s find out below.

Hogwarts Legacy: Everything players need to know about managing talent points

Re-allocating talent or skill points is a feature born out of convenience for many games. If a player doesn't like a skill they’ve unlocked, made a mistake, or wants to replace one with another, the option to get their skill points back and use it on another skill can be quite welcome. However, Hogwarts Legacy does not have this feature, so players must be extra careful when using their hard-earned talent points in the “talents” section.

One good thing about the talent system in Hogwarts Legacy is that it’s unlocked when players reach the Map room, which is quite early on in the game. In addition to this, players start earning talent points every time they level up after they reach level 5, so anyone who has been exploring the open world, doing quests, or any other activities to increase their character’s level is sure to have a ton of them stored in their inventory by the time the feature is unlocked.

However, the fact that every talent purchased is non-refundable forces players to consider where to invest it. This is especially important as there are 48 different talents in the game, but the level cap is locked to 40. This, of course, also leads to players' inability to unlock every talent in a single playthrough, which is why the game needs a New Game Plus feature.

Hogwarts Legacy players are advised to focus on their playstyle when picking a talent. Some players might unlock more spell-based talent than others, which usually increases a spell's damage, range, or effectiveness. Others might go for an upgrade in the “Room of Requirement” section, which deals with talents relating to potions and the game’s various plants that can also be used in combat.

Which talents are the most useful in Hogwarts Legacy?

Choosing the best talents can be exasperating, as players are sure to want to unlock every single option in the “talents” section. However, some talents affect regular gameplay and combat by a larger margin than others.

Wiggenweld Potency is among the best talents in the game and should be unlocked as soon as possible. This talent increases the efficiency of the Wiggenweld Potion, providing extra health to the player with every use. This can be incredibly valuable in combat, especially in greater difficulties.

Another talent Hogwarts Legacy players should unlock as soon as possible is Spell Knowledge, which adds up to three additional sets of spell slots to the player’s inventory. Each slot has space for four spells, and with the number of spells in the game, players should find this talent quite convenient for housing their most used spells.

Hogwarts Legacy gives players many ways to upgrade their statistics, from leveling up by completing challenges and equipping new gear to potions that temporarily increase the efficiency of a specific ability. Each item that contributes to the player’s build is essential, as the game tends to throw stronger enemies at them as they level up and the story progresses.

