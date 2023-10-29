Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go: Tournament schedule, all rewards, and more

The new Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go is a tournament with many rewards for the tycoons. This 24-hour-long tournament that went live on October 28, 2023, requires you to collect tokens by performing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Gather more points to rank higher and win lucrative in-game rewards like dice rolls, tokens for the ongoing partner's event, and more.

The community is trying to find the rewards to set an achievable and beneficial ranking for them. This article provides everything you need to know about the Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go.

Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go: Schedule and rewards

All rewards in the latest tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go will be live from October 28 to October 29, 2023. Here is the list of rewards you can get from the tournament:

Rank 1: Cash Rewards, 1.5K free dice rolls, 400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens, Exclusive Ghost tokens, and a Golden Purple Sticker Pack.

Rank 2: Cash Rewards, 750 free dice rolls, 400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens, Ghost token, Golden Blue Sticker Pack.

Rank 3: Cash Rewards, 600 free dice rolls, 400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens, Ghost token, Golden Pink Sticker Pack.

Rank 4: Cash Rewards, 500 free dice rolls, 400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens, Ghost token, Golden Yellow Sticker Pack.

Rank 5: Cash Rewards, 400 free dice rolls, 400 Spooky Car Partners event tokens, Ghost token, Pink Sticker Pack.

Rank 6: Cash Rewards, 350 free dice rolls, 350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens.

Rank 7: Cash Rewards, 300 free dice rolls, 350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens.

Rank 8: Cash Rewards, 250 free dice rolls, 350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens.

Rank 9 – 10: Cash Rewards, 200 free dice rolls, 350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens.

Rank 11 – 15: Cash Rewards, 50 dice rolls, 350 Spooky Car Partners event tokens.

Rank 16 – 25: Cash Rewards, 300 Spooky Car partners event tokens.

Rank 26 – 50: Cash Rewards.

How to win the Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more in Candy Corn Challange (Image via Scopely)

You need to save up plenty of dice rolls to win at this Candy Corn Challenge in Monopoly Go, especially with a Spooky Soiree event underway that can also help you win plenty of rewards.

If you are focusing on winning the tournament, you need to land on the Railroad tiles. You will earn two points from a blocked Shutdown, four points from a successful Shutdown, and a Small Bank Heist. You can earn six points from a Large and 12 points from a Bankrupt Bank Heist. You can use the roll multipliers to increase your rewards and reach higher ranks faster.

Since you will need plenty of dice rolls as well, feel free to check out our article to see how to capitalize on the free dice rolls you can get from the game every day.

Scopely’s highly social title has also brought a Spooky Car Partners event that can help you win more amazing prizes. Check out our article to learn more about it.