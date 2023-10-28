Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go: All event rewards, schedule, and more

Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go is the latest partner event in Scopely’s highly social title. Having gone live on October 27, 2023, the spookily festive event invites you to team up with your in-game friends to build a vehicle and win many grand prizes in the process.

The Halloween-themed event allows you to invite up to four friends in different slots to build cars by playing a mini “spin the wheel” game with them. The more progress you make on the vehicles, the more you earn.

This article brings the complete rewards list for Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go, tips to win, and more.

Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly GO: Event schedule, rewards, and more

All rewards of Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The new Partner’s event went live in the title on October 27, 2023, and will be live until November 1, 2023. Those who’ve crossed board five will have four slots on their boards in total. Complete five levels to get all the rewards from each slot.

Here are the requisite points to complete each Spooky Car Partners event level and its rewards:

Level 1 – 2.4K points for 150 dice rolls

2.4K points for 150 dice rolls Level 2 – 7.4K points for Cash Rewards

7.4K points for Cash Rewards Level 3 – 18.4K points for Vault containing 250 dice rolls and Cash Rewards

18.4K points for Vault containing 250 dice rolls and Cash Rewards Level 4 – 40K points for Vault containing 350 dice rolls and Sticker Pack

40K points for Vault containing 350 dice rolls and Sticker Pack Level 5 – 80K points for Vault containing 600 dice rolls, Cash Rewards, and Sticker Pack

It is worth noting that unlike the ongoing milestone event (i.e., Spooky Soiree), you and your friend together need to acquire these points. Besides, you can earn a grand prize of 5K dice rolls, a Sticker Pack, and a Crypt Car token for completing all four cars on your board.

How to win more at Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly GO

Tap on these slots to accept your friend's invitation or to send an invitation to your friend and start playing (Image via Scopely)

Since only the collective efforts of both partners can earn them the rewards, choosing active friends from your in-game list is crucial. Tap on any of the slots on your board to check for invitations or to invite your friends. Accept their invitations or wait for them to accept yours to start playing.

Now you need to gather Spooky Car Partner tokens. These are scattered on different tiles on your board. Land on those to earn one every time. You can use roll multipliers, as those can help you win more. Feel free to check out how to use them to your benefit.

Besides, the ongoing Spooky Soiree event also brings tons of these tokens, completing the milestones to get them as rewards.

Now, click on the slot and spin the wheel using these tokens to gather points for Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go. Once you and your friend have successfully gathered the requisite points, you can get the rewards.

Note that you cannot remove inactive friends once added to a slot in this partner event. Therefore, be extra cautious while pairing up with someone.

The Spooky Car Partners in Monopoly Go will help tycoons earn extra rewards until Halloween. Check out some other game-related guides that can help you win more in this event.