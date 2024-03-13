cauanzin's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira, a Brazilian professional gamer, is the primary initiator on LOUD's Valorant team. In November 2022, he joined this lineup for the first time. Their performance noticeably improved with him on the team, and they went on to defeat top North American team NRG and win 2023's VCT Americas League.

For those wanting to replicate Cauanzin's Valorant settings in 2024, everything he uses to play the game has been mentioned in the section below.

Everything to know about Cauanzin's Valorant settings

Since their victory in the first-ever VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 season, LOUD has become one of the most popular teams on the Valorant professional circuit for displaying admirable gameplay consistently.

Nevertheless, they lost the Americas Kick-Off event finals against Sentinels despite the best efforts of cauanzin and his teammates. As a result, they were seeded lower when representing the Americas in Masters Madrid. That, however, does not negate the positive effects cauanzin has had on the team.

His Valorant settings are provided below:

Mouse

DPI - 800

800 Sensitivity - 0.25

0.25 Scoped Sensitivity - 0.77

0.77 ADS Sensitivity - 0.77

0.77 eDPI - 200

200 Polling Rate - 1,000

1,000 Raw Input Buffer - On

On Windows Sensitivity - 6

Crosshair

Primary

Colour - White

White Crosshair Colour - #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines - Off

Off Outline Opacity - 0

0 Outline Thickness - 0

0 Center Dot - Off

Off Center Dot Opacity - 0

0 Center Dot Thickness - 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines - On

On Inner Line Opacity - 1

1 Inner Line Length - 3

Inner Line Thickness - 2

2 Inner Line Offset - 2

2 Movement Error - Off

Off Firing Error - Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines - Off

Off Movement Error - Off

Off Movement Error Multiplier - 0

0 Firing Error - Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier - 0

Crosshair Code -

0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keyboard

Keybinds

Walk: L-shift

L-shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate - Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation - Always the Same

Always the Same Keep Player Centered - Off

Off Minimap size - 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom - 0.7

0.7 Minimap Vision Cones - On

On Show Map Region Names - Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution - 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio - 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method - Fill

Fill Display Mode - Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi-Threaded Rendering - Off

Off Material Quality - Low

Low Texture Quality - Low

Low Detail Quality - Low

Low UI Quality - Low

Low Vignette - Off

Off VSync - Off

Off Anti-Aliasing - FXAA

FXAA Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

1x Improve Clarity - Off

Off Experimental Sharpening - Off

Off Bloom - Off

Off Distortion - Off

Off Cast Shadows - Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Colour - Red (Default)

Equipment

Mouse - Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard - Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Headset - HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Cloud II Mousepad - Vaxee PB

Vaxee PB Monitor - Zowie XL2566K

