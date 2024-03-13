cauanzin's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira, a Brazilian professional gamer, is the primary initiator on LOUD's Valorant team. In November 2022, he joined this lineup for the first time. Their performance noticeably improved with him on the team, and they went on to defeat top North American team NRG and win 2023's VCT Americas League.
For those wanting to replicate Cauanzin's Valorant settings in 2024, everything he uses to play the game has been mentioned in the section below.
Everything to know about Cauanzin's Valorant settings
Since their victory in the first-ever VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 season, LOUD has become one of the most popular teams on the Valorant professional circuit for displaying admirable gameplay consistently.
Nevertheless, they lost the Americas Kick-Off event finals against Sentinels despite the best efforts of cauanzin and his teammates. As a result, they were seeded lower when representing the Americas in Masters Madrid. That, however, does not negate the positive effects cauanzin has had on the team.
His Valorant settings are provided below:
Mouse
- DPI - 800
- Sensitivity - 0.25
- Scoped Sensitivity - 0.77
- ADS Sensitivity - 0.77
- eDPI - 200
- Polling Rate - 1,000
- Raw Input Buffer - On
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Colour - White
- Crosshair Colour - #ffffff
- Outlines - Off
- Outline Opacity - 0
- Outline Thickness - 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Center Dot Opacity - 0
- Center Dot Thickness - 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines - On
- Inner Line Opacity - 1
- Inner Line Length - 3
- Inner Line Thickness - 2
- Inner Line Offset - 2
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Movement Error Multiplier - 0
- Firing Error - Off
- Firing Error Multiplier - 0
Crosshair Code -
0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keyboard
Keybinds
- Walk: L-shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon : 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate - Rotate
- Fixed Orientation - Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap size - 1.2
- Minimap Zoom - 0.7
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution - 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio - 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method - Fill
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multi-Threaded Rendering - Off
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Low
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Experimental Sharpening - Off
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Colour - Red (Default)
Equipment
- Mouse - Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard - Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset - HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad - Vaxee PB
- Monitor - Zowie XL2566K
Check out more Valorant guides here:
