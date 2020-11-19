Caveman mode in Among Us: Rules, format and other details

Among Us is a very simple murder mystery style game that reached its pinnacle of success by the tail end of summer 2020. The game revolves around 4 to 10 players dropping onto an alien spaceship, having either the role of a Crewmate or an Impostor. The crewmates' aim is to complete all the tasks and identify the impostor, whereas the impostor has to kill the entire crew in order to win the game.

However, many interesting and creative game modes of Among Us can be incorporated by altering some of its basic gameplay settings and rules. Popular YouTubers like CartOonz and H2ODelirious recently created a very interesting and popular game mode called the Caveman mode, and it is extremely popular among fans right now.

This article covers the rules, format, and details that are to be followed while playing Caveman mode in Among Us.

Rules, format, and in-game settings for the Caveman mode in Among Us

Note: The Caveman mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

The Caveman mode, also known as the Pronouns Only mode, is enjoyable and interesting to play with friends, and follows straightforward rules during the game. Here are the set of rules for this mode:

Rules to follow:

Every player in the lobby should set his/her character name as that of the pronouns in the English Language. (For example He, She, Me, I, They, You, etc.)

Players are not allowed to wear any skins, pets, or hats.

Players are only allowed to wear a single skin colour and nothing else.

Impostors can sabotage the whole map.

Impostors cannot lock the doors.

Impostors cannot use vent-kill.

Crewmates can fix all the sabotages.

Dead bodies in the game can be reported.

Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Players can vote out members in the meeting.

Crewmates need to finish all their individual tasks to win the game before the impostor kills the entire crew.

Here is the list of the necessary changes to be made in the in-game settings to play Caveman mode in Among Us:

in-game settings in Among Us

Player Speed - 1.5x

Crewmate Vision - 1x

Impostor Vision - 1.5x

Kill Cooldown - 27.5 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - Off

Common Tasks - 1

Long Tasks - 2

Short Tasks - 3

Impostors: 2 (for 8+ players in a lobby)

Confirm ejects: On

Emergency Meetings: 1

Voting time: 90 seconds

Anonymous votes: Off