Champions Celebration Draft Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

In October, two brand-new cards called Phoenix and Monk were made available in Clash Royale. They can be obtained after players meet a particular Arena requirement and unlock them.

To commemorate the arrival of the Monk card, the developers just unveiled the Champions Celebration Draft Challenge. Participants can take part in it for free and receive rewards like cards, emotes, battle banner tokens, magic items, arena chests, and gold. This article will discuss the aforementioned Clash Royale challenge, what it offers, and more.

Latest in-game Draft Challenge in Clash Royale: Necessary information

Who's the best Champion? Celebrate the Champions' 1st anniversary in the Special Draft Challenge!

The latest challenge to test the Monk card is the Champions Celebration Draft challenge. In it, players are required to engage in 1v1 battles, where they must select one card from a set of two at random. This has to be done four times.; their opponent will be doing the same thing. Eventually, both players will end up with eight cards each, where they chose four and their enemy the other four.

The in-game description of the Champions Celebration Draft Challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Pick 4 cards and receive 4 from your opponent; one of you will get to play with the Monk! 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

In this challenge, one of the two players will get the chance to select the Monk card or any other Champion card. If the player decides on the former, the opponent gets the other Champion card and vice versa.

Rewards for completing Champions Celebration Draft Challenge

The Champions Celebration Draft Challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn magic items, gold, battle banner tokens, and chests. The following are the various rewards for completing it:

Players will earn 4,000 gold on winning their first battle

Players will earn 80 battle banner tokens on winning their second battle

Players will earn 3,000 gold on winning their third battle

Players will earn one chest key on winning their fourth battle

Players will earn 2,000 gold on winning their fifth battle

Players will earn one legendary token on winning their sixth battle

Players will earn 1,000 gold on winning their seventh battle

Players will earn an Arena 15 gold chest on winning their eighth battle

Clash Royale players should try to win all eight battles in the Champions Celebration Draft Challenge to win special rewards. Gamers should choose the best cards to increase their chances of coming out on top more often.

Monk is the latest Champion card in the game, which was released with Phoenix. It is also being referred to as one of the strongest Champions in the game, thanks to its Pensive Protection ability.

Players who have entered Arena 18 can unlock Monk. Despite having a lot of hit points, he merely deals moderate damage. The unit uses a three-hit combo; the first two deal regular damage, while the third deals extra damage and knocks the target back, even if they normally aren't vulnerable to knockbacks.

The Monk card in Clash Royale has the following in-game description:

"Monk has spent many isolated years perfecting a new style of combat battle. He fires off a three-hit combo, with the last blow dealing extra damage and pushing enemies back!"

Pensive Protection, Monk's unit's special ability, dramatically reduces all incoming damage he takes by 80% for a brief period of time and reflects all projectile-based ranged attacks, rerouting them in the direction of the user. It's also worth remembering that spells always travel back to the nearest Crown Tower on the opposing side.

