Cheapest 86-rated players in FIFA 23 (April 2023)

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is replete with more choices than ever for gamers to enjoy when it comes to the player pool. There have been several promos and special events over the course of the game cycle so far, providing plenty of squad-building options in the world of FUT. However, with so much variety, plenty of high-rated footballers often fall by the wayside and are ignored despite their attributes.

High-rated players are often in demand in FIFA 23 due to their utility in SBCs. 86-rated cards are probably the most commonly used items for this reason. Not only are they classified as "walkouts" due to their rarity in packs, but they are also viable on the virtual pitch if they possess the right stats for their respective positions.

List of cheap and affordable 86-rated cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The recently concluded FUT Birthday promo introduced a vast gallery of SBCs for gamers to unlock, boosting the demand for high-rated cards. The 86-rated items are probably the most useful when it comes to SBC fodder in FIFA 23, providing players with inherent value regardless of whether they are usable in-game.

However, they must know the difference between cheap options who are viable in their respective positions and those who are relegated to fodder status.

Cheap and overpowered 86-rated players

Every promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far has featured 86-rated items that have been overlooked due to the availability of better alternatives. Despite being extremely effective in the game's current meta, they are almost as cheap as SBC fodder, including the likes of:

Vinicius Junior (Gold)

Christopher Nkunku (Gold)

Paolo Dybala (Gold)

Raheem Sterling (Gold)

Kingsley Coman (Gold)

David Alaba (Gold)

Stefan Posch (Team of the Week)

Robbie Keane (FUT Hero)

Freddie Ljungberg (FUT Hero)

Landon Donovan (FUT Hero)

Wissam Ben Yedder (Team of the Week)

Martin Terrier (Road to the Knockouts)

Moses Simon (Road to the Knockouts)

Jonathan Ikone (Road to the Knockouts)

Jesus Navas (Rulebreakers)

Wilfried Singo (Future Stars)

Djed Spence (Future Stars)

Yeray (FUT Birthday)

Djibril Sow (FUT Birthday)

Joakim Maehle (FUT Birthday)

Gabriel Jesus (Team of the Week)

Fernando Torres (Trophy Titans)

The latest Trophy Titans promo has released low-rated versions of certain Icons, making them usable but extremely cheap. This includes an 86-rated variant of Spanish legend Fernando Torres, who is almost as cheap as SBC fodder.

86-rated players who are only useful as SBC fodder in FIFA 23

These players are desirable only because of their high OVR, as they are cheap and can be used to complete SBCs:

Aymeric Laporte (Gold

Dani Parejo (Gold)

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic (Gold)

Milan Skiriniar (Gold)

Romerlu Lukaku (Gold)

Lautaro Martinez (Gold)

Marcelo Brozovic (Gold)

Thiago Silva (Gold)

Thiago (Gold)

Ciro Immobile (Gold)

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer (FUT Hero)

Aleksandr Mostovoi (FUT Hero)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Road to the World Cup)

Franck Honorat (Team of the Week)

Despite not having the desired traits and stats, these footballers possess value in the FIFA 23 transfer market due to their rating. Gamers are always on the lookout to obtain such items to stock their club with the assets needed to complete a variety of SBCs, and these are the cheapest picks available for that purpose.

