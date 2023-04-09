Cheapest 87-rated players in FIFA 23 (April 2023)

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has had more promos and special events than ever before in the history of the franchise, providing players with more options than ever to upgrade their squads. With the influx of new special cards every week, the power curve of the game evolves constantly, rendering older cards ineffective and redundant.

In such a scenario, players depreciate in price at an alarming rate. However, high-rated items still retain some inherent value due to their utility in SBCs. This player pool consists of base gold items as well as promo cards that were sidelined due to their underwhelming stats.

These 87-rated players are cheap and affordable in the FIFA 23 transfer market

With so many promos being released in FIFA 23, these players have struggled to retain their price tags in the transfer market despite adhering to the meta of the game:

Leon Goretzka (Gold)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Gold)

Antonio Rudiger (Gold)

Frenkie de Jong (Gold)

Matteo Pessina (FUT Birthday)

Rodrigo De Paul (Team of the Week)

Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa (Team of the Week)

Simon Kjaer (FUT Birthday)

Samuel Chukwueze (FUT Birthday)

Luis Openda (Team of the Week)

Felipe Anderson (Road to the Final)

Joe Cole (FUT Hero)

Victor Osimhen (Team of the Week)

Sofyan Amrabat (Team of the Tournament)

Hirving Lozano (Path to Glory)

Nicolas Pepe (Winter Wildcards)

Lautaro Martinez (Team of the Week)

Nicolo Barella (Team of the Week)

Tomas Brolin (FUT Hero)

Despite not being elite-tier in their respective positions, the players mentioned above have the stats to be viable squad-building options for budget teams in FIFA 23.

The ever-evolving meta of FIFA 23 ensures that even 87-rated players are sometimes deemed useless due to the lack of in-game attributes. With Team of the Season approaching soon, there will be a plethora of cards with OVR and higher in FUT, making it easier for gamers to access even better versions for cheap.

However, till that time arrives, 87-rated cards still have a lot of value when it comes to SBCs as well as their performance on the virtual pitch. It is necessary to distinguish between SBC fodder players who are not viable in-game and cheap beasts who are effective in their respective positions despite being rather inexpensive.

These 87-rated cards are only usable in SBCs

Several base gold versions as well as promo cards are only useful because of their high OVR. They lack desirable stats and attributes and are relegated to the role of SBC fodder, including:

Marco Verratti (Gold)

Hugo Lloris (Gold)

Mike Maignan (Gold)

Rodri (Gold)

David De Gea (Gold)

Fabinho (Gold)

Thomas Muller (Gold)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Gold)

Andrew Robertson (Gold)

Jorge Campos (FUT Hero)

Patrick Schick (Road to the Knockouts)

Olivier Giroud (World Cup Stories)

Kevin Volland (Road to the Final)

Dusan Tadic (Team of the Week)

Luka Jovic (Man of the Match)

Mateo Kovacic (Team of the Week)

