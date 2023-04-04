Cheapest 89-rated players in FIFA 23 (April 2023)

Squad Building Challenges are an integral part of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have done well to release multiple enticing SBCs throughout the season. Not only do these challenges offer incredible packs and players, but they also greatly influence the state of the transfer market, particularly the price of high-rated cards.

Multiple promos have been released weekly in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leading to an influx of special cards for gamers to enjoy. With the game's meta constantly evolving to accommodate new players with improved attributes, many players with impressive overall ratings get neglected and relegated to fodder status.

These cheap 89-rated cards can be used in squads or as SBC fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The latest FUT Birthday event in FIFA 23 introduced a variety of SBC content for gamers to indulge in. This includes FUT versions of players like Christopher Nkunku and N'Golo Kante, in addition to expensive packs and picks. These SBCs come at a hefty price due as they require high-rated squads in exchange for the rewards on offer.

In such a scenario, the focus of the community has shifted to the price of SBC fodder in the FUT transfer market. However, there is a clear distinction between high-rated cards that are cheap but viable on the virtual pitch and cards that are only useful for submission into SBCs.

These 89-rated cheap beasts are overpowered in FIFA 23

This selection of players includes gold items that have fallen behind the power curve and special versions that are neglected for not being elite-tier meta options.

Neymar (Gold)

(Gold) Sadio Mane (Gold)

(Gold) Heung-min Son (Gold)

(Gold) N'Golo Kante (Gold)

(Gold) Lautaro Martinez (World Cup Phenoms)

(World Cup Phenoms) Erik Lamela (Road to the Final)

(Road to the Final) Jack Grealish (Path to Glory)

(Path to Glory) Stephan El Sharaawy (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Alban Lafont (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Jack Butland (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Hernan Crespo (World Cup Icon)

(World Cup Icon) Mike Maignan (TOTY Honorable Mentions)

The list encompasses a comprehensive gallery of players. While these cards are not elite-tier in their respective positions, they still possess the stats to be effective in the current meta of FIFA 23, especially for budget squads.

These 89-rated cards are only usable in SBCs

Meanwhile, many players possess high overall ratings but poor in-game stats, making them undesirable for actual in-game usage. However, they still retain value in the FUT transfer market due to their utility in SBCs.

Harry Kane (Gold)

(Gold) Casemiro (Gold)

(Gold) Joshua Kimmich (Gold)

(Gold) Toni Kroos (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Alisson (Gold)

(Gold) Ederson (Gold)

(Gold) Jan Oblak (Gold)

(Gold) Fernando Morientes (FUT Hero)

(FUT Hero) Jurgen Kohler (FUT Hero)

(FUT Hero) Jean-Pierre Papin (FUT Hero)

(FUT Hero) Keylor Navas (Team of the Week)

The value of these cards in the transfer market varies dramatically based on demand but is usually in the range of 35,000 to 50,0000 FUT coins.

Poll : 0 votes