Cheapest 88-rated players in FIFA 23 (April 2023)

The demand for high-rated players is on the rise in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with the introduction of new Squad Building Challenges every week. A variety of promotional events have provided gamers with plenty of content over the course of the game cycle so far. This includes special players to add to their FUT squads, as well as those desirable only for submission into SBCs.

In recent times, there has been an increase in the number of elite-tier SBCs in FIFA 23, especially with the recently concluded FUT Birthday promo. With expensive cards being put up for grabs, EA Sports generally price these SBCs heftily by requiring high squad rating thresholds, boosting the price of 88-rated cards even further.

These 88-rated players are affordable in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

An overall rating of 88 is rather high for any player in FIFA 23, and gamers often mistake this attribute for in-game viability. However, ratings don't always tell the full story, as many 88-rated items aren't usable on the virtual pitch at all. Their utility lies solely as SBC fodder, especially with expensive SBCs like POTM Mbappe and FUT Birthday Nkunku available in the game.

However, with so many promos being released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, there are also many overpowered cards that are overlooked due to the availability of better and more expensive alternatives. These items can be purchased for the price of SBC fodder despite being usable in the current meta of the game.

These 88-rated cards are cheap beasts in FIFA 23

There's an expansive player pool for gamers to choose from when it comes to cheap beasts in FUT 23, including the likes of:

Erling Haaland (Gold)

Joao Cancelo (Gold)

Marquinhos (Gold)

Stephan El Sharaawy (Team of the Week)

Facundo Medina (Team of the Week)

Georgino Wijnaldum (Team of the Week)

Kai Havertz (Man of the Match)

Mohammed Kudus (Future Stars)

Sofian Boufal (Path to Glory)

Diego Forlan (FUT Hero)

Leroy Sane (Team of the Week)

Edmond Tapsoba (Man of the Match)

Federico Valverde (Team of the Week)

Victor Osimhen (Team of the Week)

Jonathan David (Team of the Week)

Douglas Luiz (Team of the Week)

Alessandro Del Piero (Trophy Titans)

The latest Trophy Titans promo in FIFA 23 has introduced several boosted versions of legendary players, along with inferior versions for players like Del Piero and Torres. These cards are viable in-game for budget squads, and their nerfed status has made them extremely affordable.

These 88-rated cards are only usable in SBCs

Most cheap 88-rated items are only useful as SBC fodder, with their price reflecting their in-game viability. These players include:

Luka Modric (Gold)

Ruben Dias (Gold)

Toni Kroos (Gold)

Bernardo Silva (Gold)

Mario Gomez (FUT Hero)

Diego Milito (FUT Hero)

Kieran Trippier (Team of the Week)

Tammy Abraham (Team of the Week)

Vincenzo Grifo (Team of the Week)

Romelu Lukaku (Team of the Week)

These players lack the traits and stats that are required to be effective in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, but still possess value in the FUT transfer market due to their high OVR.

