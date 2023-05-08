Cheapest 88-rated players in FIFA 23 (May 2023)

Team of the Season has caused a surge in demand for high-rated fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers are always looking for cheap deals in the FUT transfer market. The influx of SBCs creates a lot of hype and increases the need for high-rated cards, with 88-rated players always being popular due to their viability in these challenges.

The promos released so far in the FIFA 23 game cycle have introduced many high-rated and overpowered cards for gamers to use. The availability of many options leads to several players losing their value on the transfer market despite having impressive overall ratings and stats, relegating them to fodder status.

Note: This article is based on current market values. Prices can be subject to change with time.

These 88-rated players are cheap and affordable in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

When it comes to cheap high-rated players in FIFA 23, gamers must recognize the distinction between cheap beasts and SBC fodder. While both types of players are available in the same price range, the former is actually viable in the current meta of the game, whereas the latter is only useful in SBCs.

These cheap 88-rated players are overpowered in-game

There have been plenty of promos so far in FIFA 23 that offer high-rated players for cheap prices, including the likes of:

Erling Haaland (Gold)

Joao Cancelo (Gold)

Marquinhos (Gold)

Rafael Marquez (FUT Hero)

Diego Forlan (FUT Hero)

Niklas Sule (Road to the Knockouts)

Sofiane Boufal (Path to Glory)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Road to the World Cup)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Winter Wildcards)

Nabil Fekir (TOTY Honorable Mentions)

Mohammed Kudus (FUT Future Stars)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Team of the Week)

Juan Miranda (Road to the Final)

Christian Benteke (Fantasy FUT)

Viktor Tsygankov (Team of the Week)

Andre Onana (FUT Birthday)

Alessandro Del Piero (Trophy Titans Icon)

Michael Owen (Trophy Titans Icon)

Nicolo Barella (Man of the Match)

Ramy Bensebaini (TOTS Moments)

Sam Hoskins (TOTS)

This lineup includes players from various promos, including recent ones like FUT Birthday and Trophy Titans. These events provided gamers with plenty of options for their FUT squads, leading to a price drop despite these players being overpowered in FIFA 23.

Some Team of the Season items are also available for the price of SBC fodder, especially with the release of the EFL TOTS roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

These 88-rated players are only useful in SBCs

Some players lack the attributes and traits needed to be effective on the virtual pitch and are only desirable due to their high overall ratings, including the likes of:

Toni Kroos (Gold)

Luka Modric (Gold)

Bernardo Silva (Gold)

Keylor Navas (Gold)

Ruben Dias (Gold)

Mario Gomez (FUT Hero)

Diego Milito (FUT Hero)

Gerard Moreno (Road to the Knockouts)

Romelu Lukaku (Path to Glory)

Arkadiusz Milik (Path to Glory)

Despite not being viable in the game's current meta, these cards are still in demand due to their utility in expensive SBCs like TOTS Moments Saint-Maximin and Flashback Havertz.

