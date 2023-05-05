FIFA 23 Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 23. This is an excellent chance to unlock an exciting card that has the potential to reign supreme in-game meta. A host of excellent items featuring Premier League superstars have been released, and you’ll have to open packs to get them. However, this special card in question is a lot easier to obtain for your respective teams.

All you need to do is complete the challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team. The first task will be to estimate how many coins you’ll need for the fodder. This will help you gauge the value of this SBC. The best way to get an estimate is by analyzing the tasks of the Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

The Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC is an expensive affair in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included six tasks under the Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC. This makes the Squad Building Challenge quite complex, especially since each task has its terms and conditions.

Task 1 - France

· Min. 1 Player from France

· Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

· Min. Team Rating: 85

· # of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

· Min. 1 Player from the Premier League

· Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

· Min. Team Rating: 86

· # of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

· Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

· Min. Team Rating: 87

· # of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 87 Rated Squad

· Min. Team Rating: 87

· # of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - 88 Rated Squad

· Min. Team Rating: 88

· # of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 89 Rated Squad

· Min. Team Rating: 89

· # of players in the Squad: 11

The Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC will cost about 800,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Since this is quite a high sum, using cards from your Ultimate Team collection is recommended.

The Allan Saint-Maximin TOTS Moments SBC is available in FIFA 23 until May 19, 2023. You have a couple of weeks to increase your fodder stock to complete this challenge at a lesser cost. You can get more cards by completing the resource-item challenges. They’re easy to complete, and some can be done multiple times.

Additionally, you can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. This will fetch you different packs, including possible TOTS items. Using them will reduce the completion cost without spending your coins.

