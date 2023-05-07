Cheapest 89-rated players in FIFA 23 (May 2023)

Team of the Season is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this six-week-long event will undoubtedly be replete with various SBCs for gamers to grind. Not only will EA Sports release a plethora of special players in packs, several of them will also be up for grabs via Squad Building Challenges, increasing the demand for high-rated fodder items.

SBCs have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since their inception in FIFA 17. They have evolved over time and can provide gamers with more overpowered players than ever before, especially with the influx of promos in FIFA 23. With Team of the Season in full swing, not only do fans have plenty of SBC items to choose from, but the availability of high-rated fodder is higher than ever as well.

Note: This article is based on current market values. Prices can be subject to change over time.

These 89-rated players are rather affordable in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team transfer market

There is a distinction between cheap 89-rated bargains. While some of them are rendered unusable on the virtual pitch and are desirable only as SBC fodder, others are actually viable in-game. Items of the latter kind are cheap only because of the availability of better alternatives due to the arrival of TOTS cards.

These 89-rated cheap beasts are overpowered in FIFA 23

With so many promos being released so far in the game cycle, there are multiple 89-rated cards that are cheap yet effective in FIFA 23's current meta. These include:

Neymar (Gold)

N'golo Kante (Gold)

Heung Min Son (Gold)

Sadio Mande (Gold)

Rudi Voller (FUT Hero)

Sergie Milinkovic-Savic (Path to Glory)

Giacomo Raspadori (Road to the Final)

Angelino (Fantasy FUT)

Dele Alli (Fantasy FUT)

Douglas Luiz (Team of the Week)

Riqui Puig (Fantasy FUT)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Fantasy FUT)

Stephan El Sharaawy (FUT Birthday)

Landon Donovan (Trophy Titans Hero)

Kenny Dalglish (Trophy Titans Icon)

Orkun Kokcu (Team of the Season)

Danilo (Team of the Season)

Junya Ito (Team of the Season)

Not only does this selection consist of Team of the Season players, there are also FUT Heroes and Icons that are cheap enough to be considered fodder in FIFA 23. The addition of Trophy Titans was excellent for this purpose, as it provided high-end meta versions as well as affordable cheap beasts for budget squads.

These 89-rated players are only useful in SBCs

These players are unusable in FIFA 23 and are relegated to fodder status:

Harry Kane (Gold)

Casemiro (Gold)

Ederson (Gold)

Alisson (Gold)

Jan Oblak (Gold)

Joshua Kimmich (Gold)

Keylor Navas (Team of the Week)

Jack Butland (Winter Wildcards)

Jean-Pierre Papin (FUT Hero)

Jurgen Kohler (FUT Hero)

Morientes (FUT Hero)

Dani Olmo (Team of the Week)

With Premier League Team of the Season now being available in FIFA 23, gamers have been treated to a wide gallery of Squad Building Challenges already. With special versions of players like Allan Saint-Maximin and Kai Havertz up for grabs, FUT veterans are always on the lookout for cheap deals on the market when it comes to SBC fodder.

