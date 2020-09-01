Cheating scandal leads to 3 CS: GO coaches getting banned

A major cheating scandal involving prominent names has rocked the CS: GO community.

Three CS: GO coaches, Hard Legion's MechanoGun, Heroic's Hunden and MIBR Dead, are all currently facing bans from six months up to two years.

ESL Counter-Strike, the league where said offenses took place, has suspended the trio after they were found guilty on the grounds of exploiting a spectating bug, which allowed them to peek into the enemy team's spawn area and other hidden parts of the map.

As part of a recently concluded investigation into the exploitation of a spectating bug in ESL and DreamHack CS:GO tournaments, we are issuing punishments to the coaches of three teams today.



Read: https://t.co/DmM9dP3OUv pic.twitter.com/4fMOhG0RIb — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) August 31, 2020

ESL issued an official post on their website, where they took cognizance of the cheating scandal and consequently decided to hand out stringent suspensions to the three CS: GO coaches involved.

Also read: CS: GO's new anti cheat allegedly bypassed by cheat programmers in hours

The CS: GO cheating scandal

After conducting a meticulous investigation into the matter, MechanoGun, Hunden and Dead were found guilty of cheating in CS: GO.

Advertisement

As stated on ESL's official website, the bug present in the game allowed the coach of a team to spectate anywhere on the map, without the enemy team being aware.

Also read: CS:GO: How to get free skins in 2020

This glitch enabled the coach to get a 'free camera/observer position', which allowed his team to look into the enemy team's spawn area and other hidden spots in the map.

Stating that it was a violation of section "6.10.5 Use of Bugs and Glitches", ESL found the thee coaches guilty of exploitation as described below:

Hard Legion, MechanoGun at ESL One Road to Rio on six maps in three matches

Heroic, HUNDEN at DreamHack Masters Spring in ten rounds on one map

MIBR, dead at ESL One Road to Rio in one round on one map

They also revealed the severity of the bans to be imposed on each coach:

dead will receive a six-month ban from playing or coaching in-competition

HUNDEN will receive a 12-month ban from playing or coaching in-competition

MechanoGun will receive a 24-month ban from playing or coaching in-competition

The teams will retroactively be disqualified from the tournament in question

The teams will forfeit their ESL Pro Tour points from the tournament in question

The teams will forfeit their prize money from the tournament in question

ESL also thanked CS: GO referee, Michal Slowinski, for his contributions, as his findings were instrumental in exposing the culprits:

For those wondering how this coaching bug works, here is a short clip of me being bugged on mirage, A spot. You can pick any location on the map you want. And yes, you can rotate the camera angle as much as you want. pic.twitter.com/C0CdDV9zXi — Michal Slowinski (@michau9_) August 31, 2020

We will never know what kind of info their coach has relayed to the players but it is very surprising that they didn't realise something was wrong, considering this was abused at least 10 full maps.



Also fun fact - their other coach (akimov) also abused this bug (Malta Vibes 3). https://t.co/FXBpDzgth3 — Michal Slowinski (@michau9_) September 1, 2020

Here is a short clip of Hard Legion's coach abusing bug against AGO in Home Sweet Home #5. He had this view for the entire match (25 rounds).



HSH #5: he also did it vs. Heroic (dd2)

HSH #6: he did it vs. Secret (ovp)

HSH #4 he did vs. Salamander (train) and Gambit (all maps). pic.twitter.com/QnG1mEK4uv — Michal Slowinski (@michau9_) September 1, 2020

Post the announcement of the bans, Hard Legion, Heroic and MIBR all issued apology statements, saying that they have suspended MechanoGun, Hunden and Dead, respectively:

Hard Legion's statement (Image Credits: Twitlonger)

Hund's apology (Image Credits: heroic.gg)

MIBR's statement (Image Credits: MIBR / Twitter)

ESL also issued the following statement on their website, as a final assurance to fans:

Competitive integrity of tournaments is our highest priority, and we will continue to work towards creating a clean and reliable competitive environment.

In a shocking fall from grace, the three coaches now find themselves at the receiving end of a lengthy ben, following their expose in one of the biggest CS: GO cheating scandals in recent memory.

Also read: Steel is the latest CS: GO in-game leader to leave the game for Valorant