Middle schooler wins class president after speech inspired by Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect has been one of the most influential streamers on the internet over the past few years. The swagger his on-stream persona emits has been a key factor in his success.

It turns out that swagger may be contagious, as a middle schooler borrowed some of Doc's signature bravado when making his speech leading up to his school's election for class president. He ended up winning the election, possibly due to the speech he made the day before voting.

"You think other schools are better than us? Wrong!"

Middle schooler's Dr Disrespect speech wins him class presidency

It's no secret that the character of Dr Disrespect is just that: a character. The man behind the mullet and shades is not as boisterous and animated in real life as he is on his YouTube Gaming stream. But the character he portrays is quite popular, which is why he's maintained his success despite a few controversies, including his permanent ban from Twitch.

The Doc persona certainly seems to have inspired London, a middle schooler who ran for class president. As the class's vice president the year prior, he probably had a leg up in most of the competition. But what really sealed the deal was the speech he made during a class assembly prior to election day.

"Let's talk about the facts, I dominated this year as your school's vice president!"

London embodied Doc in his speech, borrowing some of his familiar catchphrases and swagger. He bragged about his height and his vertical leap, as well as his winning mentality.

He said that the school needed a winner like him to help lead them in school spirit. The school applauded as he continued his speech accompanied by Doc's signature synthwave music:

"We dominate everything in our path. We're champions!"

In his closing statement, he got a laugh out of the crowd when he borrowed another one of Dr Disrespect's taglines.

"Oh baby, baby, baby. We're just getting started."

The next day, London's school voted him as its next class president. It isn't known if Doc has caught word of this kid's speech or his victory, but he will likely be proud to know that he has inspired another winner.

Fans react to middle schooler's speech inspired by Dr Disrespect

Viewers who saw the video on Twitter seemed just as inspired as the voters were, saying that London had earned their votes for class president as well.

Others said that he should be elected to a much higher office than the class president following his speech.

It's not all good news for London, as one viewer joked that he may have made an enemy out of Twitch for being a fan of Doc.

If that is the case, Doc likely wouldn't recommend YouTube Gaming as an alternative, considering his personal gripe with his current platform as well.

