Childe and Yoimiya locations in Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens event

The ongoing event at Genshin Impact, Outside the Canvas Inside the Lens, has brought forth a couple of surprises for players. What appeared to be a regular photographic event quickly turned into a meet and greet on day 2. Players will come across two familiar faces in Inazuma: Yoimiya and Childe.

If anyone has completed the tasks from day 1 of the event, the updated objectives have asked players to capture more scenery in different regions after the daily reset. The following article will guide you through the new steps in the event and the locations where you can find and interact with Childe and Yoimiya.

Genshin Impact Outside the Canvas Inside the Lens event guide and location of Childe and Yoimiya

1) Childe and Yoimiya location

Both Childe and Yoimiya can be found within the Chinju Forest. Once you're done capturing the third picture of Port Ormos, teleport to the waypoint south of Narukami Island. The image below might give you a clearer idea. Once you spawn at the waypoint, you will see Childe standing right before you.

Chinju Forrest waypoint on Narukami Island (image via Genshin Impact)

Childe standing right in front of the waypoint (image via Genshin Impact)

You can either interact with him or go straight past him on the photography spot. Interacting will unlock a few dialogue options, where Childe seems to be helping Yoimiya and a few children track down the "Great Mujina Yokai." To find Yoimiya, head to the marked photographic icon and look to the south of your minimap.

Yoimiya location from the marked photographic area (image via Genshin Impact)

The image above will give a more precise idea of Yoimiya's location. You can interact with her to learn about the whole situation, where she thinks Childe is doing a good deed despite being a Fatui Harbinger. While both interactions don't reward additional Primogems or resources, players have liked this slight surprise within the mini-event.

2) Day 2 event location: Seventeen Fleets

The third location for the event will ask you to take a picture of Port Ormos. Like previous versions, you can mark the site by going to the event page and clicking "Go to take photos." The image below will give you a more precise idea of where you need to go.

Third photographic location within the Devantaka Mountains (image via Genshin Impact)

You will need a Catalyst-wielding unit, and the picture requires the equipped character to either walk or run in the image. Once done, head back to the event page to pick your rewards.

3) Day 2 event location: She still lingers in this world where I have faded

The fourth location is within the Chinju Forest, where Childe and Yoimiya are. Players can spawn at the waypoint, walk past Childe and look for the marked site in front of the stairs and Tori gates. This particular image requires a character with Bow. Additionally, the equipped character needs to be in a Charged ATK stance.

Fourth location for the photographic event (image via Genshin Impact)

Once done, head to the event page to collect your rewards, including 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 2 Hero's Wit.

