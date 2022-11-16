Genshin Impact Photography event (Day 1): Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Greenery chapter

Genshin Impact is brimming with events, as HoYoverse has implemented a rerun of "Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens." Introduced in the 2.6 updates, this specific event follows the story of an illustrator named Asagiri and her quest to find inspiration throughout Teyvat.

Typically, as many might have guessed, there are multiple pre-requisite missions for everyone to gain access to this event. However, players can be assured that this specific event is directed at beginners, so anyone can unlock and earn Primogems by going through a few additional steps first.

The following article will list everything you need to unlock the "Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens" event and the photographic location guides on Day 1.

Genshin Impact Day 1 guide of Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens (2022)

1) Pre-requisites

To unlock the "Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens," you must complete a few steps before heading into capturing different scenarios. To take a photo, you will require a Kamera. Hence, if you're a beginner player, look for a World Quest on Liyue Harbor called Snapshot. This will earn you the device required to take photos.

Kamera is located within the inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

Secondly, finish the Archon Quest on Inazuma called "Escape from Ritou," which is the prologue to the entire Inazuma chapter. Lastly, make sure you're Adventure Rank 30 or above. Once you meet the aforementioned requirements, meet Asagiri within Inazuma City by following the image below.

Asagiri location within Sumeru City (Image via Genshin Impact)

Speak with her to finish the quest and start the event.

2) First location: Pathological Author

The first location will take you to Gandharva Ville in Sumeru. To be more precise, open the event page and click on "Go To Take Photos" under the first image. The game will point out the location on your map, where you will need to follow different steps to make the image work.

Event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gandharva Ville (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you're in the location shown in the image above, equip the Kamera you got from the "Snapshot" World Quest and interact with the "Prepare to Photograph" icon. Here, you will be shown three separate angles in the same area alongside different objectives.

The objectives of this location include the following:

One photo-taking point must be within the lens.

It must have one character included.

The character must use one Anemo elemental skill in the photo.

First location successful picture (Image via HoYoverse)

The "photo-taking point" is the small circle you will see upon interacting with the "Prepare to Photograph" option. Once all the above requirements are met, use your Kamera and save the image. You can head back to the event page to confirm if the location is complete.

Rewards will include 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 2 Hero's Wit.

3) Second location: Shadow over Luhua Pool

The second location is near the waypoint of the Luhua Pool, Liyue. The game can point out the area by interacting on the event page or teleporting to the site in the image below.

Liyue location (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the same mechanics when taking the picture, except have one Geo character in your team. Additionally, you will need to take a picture while the equipped character is under an idle animation. Once done, head back to the event page for your rewards.

