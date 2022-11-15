Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Scaramouche's signature artifact and other set bonus buffs

With Genshin Impact 3.3 inches closer each day, fans and players worldwide have been getting additional information on the upcoming content. With Wanderer being a hot topic in the community, various data mines and leaks have recently been getting much attention.

The following article breaks down the recent leaks on an upcoming couple of artifact bonuses, one of which seems to be the BiS (best in the slot) for Wanderer. However, HoYoverse has been changing multiple stats in different gears and artifacts during the ongoing beta.

The upcoming Genshin Impact set in question is called Desert Pavilion Chronicle, which is meant to increase the wielder's Anemo damage alongside regular, charged, and plunged attacks based on the number of sets equipped.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Artifact leaks showcase changes made ahead of its release in Genshin Impact 3.3

Genshin Impact 3.3 will introduce new characters, weapons, and artifacts, solely for them to tie together. As Wanderer and Faruzan have already been officially teased ahead of the release, players are excited about the additional gear. Thankfully, multiple leaks have been helping fans keep track of the upcoming set bonuses.

The first artifact set meant for Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3 is called Desert Pavilion Chronicle, which states the following buff:

2-pc set bonus:

Increases 15% Anemo damage of the wielder.

4-pc set bonus:

When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

The buff mentioned above was recently updated in the beta since the previous buff of NA, CA, and PA (Normal, Charged, and Plunging) damage was 30% for 15 seconds. Some might even argue that this particular set would fit Xiao, due to the buffs on Anemo and Plunge damage.

Another artifact comes in the Flower of Paradise set, which seems to provide added elemental mastery to Dendro characters. The following are the buffs in both set bonuses:

2-pc set bonus:

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-pc set bonus:

The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

The bonus damage created by Dendro reactions, such as Bloom and Hyperbloom, has undergone a nerf by 10% since the initial bonus in the beta was 50%.

