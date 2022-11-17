Genshin Impact Seventeen Fleets photography location: Outside the canvas, Inside the lens Greenery chapter

The next task for "Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens" is now available for Genshin Impact players. On Day 2, two new challenges are added to the Greenery Chapter, and Travelers can take a photo according to Asagiri's Notes to gain the rewards.

The third challenge is Seventeen Fleets and is located in Sumeru's Port Ormos. In addition, players must also deploy a catalyst user in the team to complete the task. This guide will help Travelers locate the photography target and take the right picture in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Day 2 (Seventeen Fleets)

Start the third challenge from the event page (Image via HoYoverse)

Seventeen Fleets is the third challenge of the Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens chapter in Genshin Impact. Travelers can start this task even if they haven't completed the previous one yet.

Before following the guide below, make sure to equip the Kamera gadget from the Inventory under the Gadget tab.

Go to the north of Port Ormos (Image via HoYoverse)

This challenge is located in the north of Port Ormos. Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Devantaka Mountain and head south until they reach the photography point marked with a Kamera icon. Select the "Prepare to Photograph" icon to enter the first phase.

Adjust the Kamera angle and position (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase consists of adjusting the position and angle of the photo. Players can move the camera, zoom in or out, and use the template at the top of the screen as long as the photo-taking points (small white circles) are inside the Kamera frame. Then, press Enter to confirm the gadget's settings and enter the photo-taking phase.

Deploy a catalyst-wielder to the team (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four instructions Genshin Impact players need to follow before they can take a photo and complete the task:

The angle must span 1 photo-taking point Must include the active character in the frame The active character must wield a catalyst Character must be walking or running when the picture is taken

The first instruction has already been completed in the previous phase, and the second one will be automatically done the moment an active character can be seen on the screen.

The third note requests players to switch to a character that wields a catalyst as a weapon. Keep in mind that the element does not matter, and as long as the character's weapon is a catalyst, they can be used as the active character.

Challenge completed once all instructions have been met (Image via HoYoverse)

The last instruction is that the catalyst user must either walk or run. PC players can click the left Ctrl button to switch to walking so they can take the image easily. Once all the notes have been marked with a green checkmark, Travelers can click the Kamera gadget to take a photo and complete the challenge.

Once the photo is taken, Genshin Impact gamers can leave and claim their rewards from the event page. This task alone will give 30 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and two Hero's Wit.

