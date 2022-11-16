Genshin Impact Shadow over Luhua Pool photography target and location

Shadow over Luhua Pool is the second challenge of the latest 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter' event in Genshin Impact. The rerun event recently kicked off, where Travelers had to accept a commission from an illustrator in Inazuma to take various photographs in Teyvat.

Travelers will first need to complete certain instructions from Asagiri's notebook before taking the perfect photograph to unlock the event's rewards. This article will guide players on how to complete Shadow over Luhua Pool in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Day 1 (Shadow over Luhua Pool)

Talk to Asagiri in Inazuma to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest version of the 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens' event will be unlocked for Genshin Impact players who fulfill these requirements:

Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan' and the World Quest 'Snapshots'

Although there are additional requirements such as completing Yoimiya and Tartaglia's Story Quests, they are not a must, and Travelers who are yet to complete these two quests can still enter the event through 'Quick Start' on the event page.

Interested players can then talk to Asagiri in Inazuma City to begin the event. While there is no event-exclusive gadget this time around, they will have to equip the Kamera Gadget from their Inventory before starting any challenge of 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens.'

The second challenge is located in Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

Shadow over Luhua Pool is the second challenge in the Greenery Chapter, located in Luhua Pool of Liyue. Furthermore, players must follow the conditions below before taking a photograph to complete this challenge:

The angle must contain 2 photo-taking points Must include the active character in the photo The active character must wield the power of Geo The active character must be in idle animation when the picture is taken

Deploy one Geo character in the team (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to a waypoint in the Luhua Pool and climb to the top of the cliff until you see the Kamera icon on a rock. You can interact by pressing F to enter the Photo-Taking Mode.

Two photo-taking points can be seen in the Kamera frame (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will first enter the adjustment phase where they can adjust the position and angle of the photo themselves or use the template at the top of the screen. Make sure to include two photo-taking points in the Kamera frame to complete one of the challenge's requirements. You must then click 'Enter' to confirm the Kamera Settings and move to the final phase.

Wait until the Geo character is in an idle animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Now is the time for the photo-taking phase, where Genshin Impact players must fulfill the remaining instructions. Shadow over Luhua Pool requires a photograph of a Geo character in their idle animation, so Travelers must wait for a few seconds without moving the active character so that they will perform the idle animation.

At this point, you must click on the Kamera Gadget (Z button) to take a photo and complete the challenge. The image itself does not need to be saved and players can claim the rewards on the event page.

Presently, there are two challenges on the first day of 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens,' and Genshin Impact gamers can easily obtain 60 Primogems by completing both of them.

