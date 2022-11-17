How to complete all Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Coruscating Potential puzzles within 7 moves

You can get many cool rewards by completing the Coruscating Potential puzzles of Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event within seven moves.

The rewards for completing them are 300 Primogems, 2000 Mushroom Currency, 400,000 Mora, and 20 Hero's Wits.

This guide will cover the following puzzles from Fabulous Fungus Frenzy:

Floating Hydro Fungus

Stretchy Electro Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Floating Dendro Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Floating Anemo Fungus

Whirling Pyro Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

All solutions to Coruscating Potential puzzles in Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event

Note: There are multiple ways to solve the Coruscating Potential puzzles under seven moves. This guide only lists one method per Fungus since you only need to complete each puzzle just once.

Floating Hydro Fungus

The beginning of Floating Hydro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

The first puzzle to do is the Floating Hydro Fungus. Here is one way you can solve it:

Switch the middle pink jelly with the bottom-middle yellow jelly. Switch the bottom-left orange jelly with the middle-left pink jelly. Rotate the top-left corner once.

Stretchy Electro Fungus

The beginning of Stretchy Electro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some steps you can follow to solve this puzzle:

Copy the top-middle red jelly to the top-right green jelly. Rotate the bottom-right corner once. Rotate the bottom-left corner once.

Stretchy Geo Fungus

The beginning of Stretchy Geo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Up next is the Stretchy Geo Fungus portion of the Coruscating Potential event. Here is how you can solve it in under seven moves:

Rotate the top-left corner once. Switch the middle orange jelly with the bottom-middle blue jelly. Copy the top-left green jelly to the top-middle blue jelly. Copy the top-middle green jelly to the top-right orange jelly.

Whirling Cryo Fungus

The beginning of Whirling Cryo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

The following method should help solve this puzzle in Coruscating Potential:

Use the Preset in the top-left corner. Switch the middle lavender jelly with the top-middle yellow jelly. Switch the middle-left pink jelly with the bottom-left yellow jelly.

You should now be done with the Path of Awakening: I portion of the Coruscating Potential event in Genshin Impact.

Floating Dendro Fungus

The beginning of Floating Dendro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can solve this puzzle:

Use the Preset option on the rightmost column. Rotate the top-right corner once. Rotate the bottom-right corner once.

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

The beginning of Stretchy Pyro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to solve the Stretchy Pyro Fungus puzzle:

Use the Preset option and place it in the middle row. Switch the top-left yellow jelly with the middle-left orange jelly. Switch the middle pink jelly with the bottom-middle yellow jelly.

Floating Anemo Fungus

The beginning of Floating Anemo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

You can solve this part of Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy by following these steps:

Select Preset (II) and place it in the leftmost column. Switch the middle green jelly with the top-middle pink jelly. Select Present (I) and place it in the bottom-left corner (you will see a pink jelly on the bottom left and a blue jelly in the bottom middle). Switch the middle pink jelly with the bottom-middle blue jelly.

Whirling Pyro Fungus

The beginning of Whirling Pyro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a simple guide to solving this Coruscating Potential puzzle:

Select Preset (II) and add it to the bottom right corner, effectively replacing the bottom-right lavender jelly with a pink one. Select Preset (I) and add it to the middle left corner. You should see the middle-left yellow jelly become a lavender, and the middle lavender jelly becomes pink. Switch the middle pink jelly with the bottom-middle yellow jelly. Rotate the top-left corner once.

You will now be done with Path of Awakening: III in Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy.

Whirling Electro Fungus

The beginning of Whirling Electro Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you solve the Whirling Electro Fungus puzzle in Genshin Impact:

Rotate the top-right corner. Rotate the bottom-right corner. Use the Preset in the middle column.

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

The beginning of Stretchy Anemo Fungus (Image via HoYoverse)

You can solve the final part of Coruscating Potential in Genshin Impact's Fabulous Fungus Frenzy by following these instructions:

Use the Preset on the bottom middle column. The middle green jelly will become blue, and the bottom-middle blue jelly will become pink. Switch the middle-right pink jelly with the bottom-right blue jelly. Rotate the top-left corner once. Rotate the top-right corner once.

This is the end of our Genshin Impact guide. By following all these steps, you will easily complete all of the Coruscating Potential puzzles in under seven moves.

