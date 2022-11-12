Unlock a floating Hydro Fungus' potential in 7 moves: Genshin Impact Event guide

The Genshin Impact community is enjoying a new event called Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. It will be available for 17 days until November 28, 2022.

Players can participate in this new beast-taming event, which takes a lot of inspiration from Pokemon. In the new event, they will have to catch fungi and train them using special blends of floral jellies. The special blends are different for each fungus and help unlock its true potential. This article will primarily showcase how to train and unlock floating Hydro Fungi's potential using the Coruscating Potential.

Genshin Impact guide to solving Hydro puzzle within 7 moves

Capture the Floating Hydro Fungus first (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players have to capture the floating Hydro fungi first. To capture the fungi, they will have to initiate the event quest to start the Day 1 challenge of Fabulous Fungus Frenzy.

There are also certain criteria that players need to complete to be eligible for the event:

Must be Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches

(Optional) Complete the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V - Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

Players can complete the optional prerequisites for the best experience. Those who haven't completed the optional quests can quickly start the event from the event menu. If players have completed all the prerequisites, they shall have the event quest "The Most Fantastic Tournament You've Never Heard Of?" pop up on their menu.

Train Hydro fungus in Coruscating Potential

Interact with Balfour to train the Hydro fungi (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the event quest "The Most Fantastic Tournament You've Never Heard Of?", players will meet an NPC named Balfour. The NPC is located in Port Ormos and interacting with him opens the Coruscating Potential.

Here, players can cultivate special blends and awaken the fungi's true potential. Solve the puzzle by rotating or switching the floral jellies to match the pattern with the special blends. Don't worry if you make a mistake as there is an option to undo your latest move. Those who directly want a solution to the puzzle can follow the steps shown below.

The first step to solve the Hydro puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first step involves using the switch option located on the right side of the screen. Switch the orange and yellow ones with purple flor jellies, as shown in the picture above. Once that is done, your puzzle should look something like this.

The final step is to rotate the jellies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, use the rotate option to move the floral jellies located on the top left side of the puzzle. Players only need to rotate the floral jellies once to complete the puzzles.

