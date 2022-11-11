Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Coruscating Potential event: Fungi battle guide

Genshin Impact has launched a new event where players can capture fungus and train them for battle. The event will also allow players to participate in tournaments to gain event currency that can be used in the in-game exchange shop for exciting rewards.

During Day 1 of the new event, players can only capture four fungi of the following element:

Cryo

Hydro

Geo

Electro

To train the fungi, players will need to visit an NPC shop in Port Ormos. Here, you need to play Coruscating Potential to make designated blends. Each blend is different for every fungi and unlocks special skills that will come in handy during battles.

Genshin Impact 3.2: How to train Fungi for battle in the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event

Genshin Impact has launched a new event called the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. The new event allows players to capture fungi and train them to participate in beast tamer tournaments. This will allow players to win many exciting rewards such as Primogems, Crown of Insight, Mora, and Free Dori constellation.

Participate in the event to win these exciting rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to complete the following pre-requisites to participate in the new event:

Must be Adventure Rank 30 or above

Completed Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches

Start the event quest to begin the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event and acquire a new gadget called Wisdom Orb. Genshin Impact players need to use the Wisdom Orb event gadget to capture the fungi first. The process is fairly easy and players can also use Pyro attacks to slow them down. Once captured, Paimon will suggest names for the fungi you captured.

Go to Port Ormos to awaken your Fungi's potential

Talk to Balfour in Port Ormos to awaken Fungi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Visit this NPC shop located in Port Ormos in the Sumeru region. Interacting with Balfour will start Coruscating Potential. Here, Genshin Impact players must prepare special blends using floral jellies to awaken Fungi's special skills.

Day 1 of the event has four different challenges. Players will have to complete different puzzles by rotating or switching the jellies. Completing each challenge will unlock the special skills of all captured fungi on the first day.

Those who do not have time to solve the floral jelly puzzles can watch the YouTube video above, which will visually guide players on how to solve the puzzles to train their fungi for the Beast Tamer tournament.

Special training for the fungi

Special training lets you command your fungi (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing Day 1 of Coruscating Potential will upgrade all four captured fungi (Cryo, Hydro, Geo, and Electro). Players can now enter the special training domain located southwest of Port Ormos. Each fungi has its own initiative when attacking enemies.

Players can command their fungi to attack a single target or to use their skills, which can be performed by clicking on it or using the designated numbers on the keyboard.

