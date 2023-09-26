China vs. Macau League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the Knockout Stage of the League of Legends (LoL) tournament at the Asian Games 2023 has arrived, the host nation, China, will be facing off against Macau. This matchup is quite important because the winner will proceed to the next stage, while the loser will be eliminated. Furthermore, all of the matches in Asian Games 2023 are being played on LoL Patch 13.12.

The winner of this tie will face off against the winner of another Knockout Stage match between South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Both Knockout matches will occur simultaneously.

For the upcoming matchup, let's examine the recent results and noteworthy statistics of the League of Legends squads from China and Macau.

China vs. Macau League of Legends Asian Games 2023 details

Prediction

With highly skilled players from the League of Legends Pro League's (LPL) leading teams, China is a formidable competitor for the gold medal in the LoL tournament at the Asian Games 2023.

From Bilibili Gaming come the best top, jungle, and ADC players, while a jungler and support player hail from EDward Gaming. As for the last player, the remarkable and potentially world's best mid-laner currently, knight, stands alone from JD Gaming.

If they emerge victorious over Macau, they will gain the opportunity to potentially face off against South Korea, with whom they have the second-best odds of winning the entire event.

As for Macau, their path to the Knockout Stage of the Asian Games 2023 was a smooth ride. The reason was that their group size was uniquely small, as it had only two teams, and they were able to easily surpass it. When going against Thailand in a best-of-one, Macau's performance sealed their spot in the highly anticipated Knockout Stage.

They're the massive underdogs against China despite their impressive performance against Thailand. In the end, it's highly likely that China will emerge with a 2-0 victory.

Head-to-head

China and Macau will play against each other for the first time in a League of Legends tournament.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

China

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Jiejie

: Jiejie Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Elk

: Elk Support : Meiko

: Meiko Coach: KenZhu

Macau

Top : 2oey

: 2oey Jungle : NH

: NH Mid : Faith

: Faith ADC : HOU99

: HOU99 Support : SeaLion

: SeaLion Coach: BerNNas

Livestream details

The Asian Games 2023's LoL matchup between China and Macau will take place on September 26 at 6 pm PT/September 27 at 6:30 am IST. Although there aren't any English streams available, interested viewers can go to the following websites to watch the game live:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

Importantly, some websites may need a subscription or VPN to access the livestream.

