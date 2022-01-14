5 Builder Base troops with most damage per second (DPS) in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans players were introduced to the Builder Base back in 2017. Since then, Supercell has been adding new troops to the Builder Base. These troops are almost similar to those in the home village but with some twists. They either have different names or different abilities.

These troops are fun to use and have one-time-use abilities per attack, making them stand out from others.

Clash of Clans: Five troops with most DPS in Builder Base

1) Baby Dragon

The Baby Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Baby Dragon:

"Cute, snuggly and prone to fire-spitting tantrums. Rampant destruction has never been so adorable."

Baby Dragon is an air troop unlocked when Builder Barracks are upgraded to level 6. They attack both air and ground units and have no preferred target when attacking.

Baby Dragons attack the closest building to them, their special ability letting them increase damage by 100% when separated from other air troops. Baby Dragon has a total of 18 levels at the moment and a damage per second of 40 at the base level.

2) Cannon Cart

The Cannon Cart in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Cannon Cart:

"A cannon on wheels?! Bet they won't see that coming! Tons of firepower, but not that sturdy!"

Cannon Cart is a Builder Base troop unlocked when gamers upgrade their builder barracks to level 7. It targets ground units only and has no preferred target when attacking.

Its special ability, Last Stand, allows the cart to continue shooting with temporary hitpoints after its health bar has been depleted but immobilizes it. Cannon Cart has a total of 18 levels at the moment and a damage of 85 per second at the base level.

3) Night Witch

The Night Witch in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Night Witch:

"Fearlessly summons flocks of flying creatures and, unlike her sister, leaves the grass in pristine condition."

Night Witch, a Builder Base troop, is unlocked when users upgrade their builder barracks to level 8. It attacks both air and ground units and has no preferred target when attacking.

Night Witch spawns bats, which deal further damage to defense buildings and defending troops. Her special ability is to explode into bats when she dies.

Night Witch has a total of 18 levels at the moment and a damage of 90 per second at the base level.

4) Hog Glider

The Hog Glider in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Hog Glider:

"The real riders in the sky. They have a great track record in getting over walls, but are not very good at avoiding crashes."

Hog Glider is a Builder Base troop unlocked when players upgrade their builder barracks to level 11. It is an air troop that attacks ground defense units only.

Upon reaching a defense, Hog Glider's crash into it, dealing damage and stunning them for a short period, only if the Stunning Glide ability is unlocked. It has a total of 18 levels at the moment and a damage of 140 per second at the base level.

5) Super PEKKA

The Super PEKKA in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

In-game description of Super PEKKA:

"Unstable energy radiates from this powerful suit of dark armor, waiting to be unleashed!"

Super PEKKA is a Builder Base troop unlocked when users upgrade their builder barracks to level 10. It is a ground troop that targets only ground troops and has no preference when attacking.

Its ability, Overcharge, allows PEKKA to explode upon death, dealing damage in a small area around it. It has a total of 18 levels at the moment and a damage of 305 per second at the base level.

