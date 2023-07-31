Clash of Clans August event schedule - Future Warden challenge, Clan War league, and more

Clash of Clans fans can look forward to a fantastic assortment of activities lined up for August as the blistering heat of summer gradually gives way to the cooler August breeze. The game's developer, Supercell, has planned an exciting calendar that includes the Future Warden Challenge, Clan War League, special troop activities, and much more.

This article will review the specifics of these events and what players can expect throughout this exciting month in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans' schedule for August includes the Future Warden challenge and many other events

Let's take a deeper look at the August calendar roadmap in Clash of Clans:

1) Future Warden Challenge: To add to the suspense, this challenge will be available for a week beginning on the first of the month. This task will put your strategic abilities to the test. It will be available from August 1 to 7.

2) Clan War League: Competitive players will clash in the Clan War League, battling other Clans to prove their supremacy from the month's beginning to August 11.

3) Ice Golem Event: A new event will revolve around Ice Golem from August 2 to August 4.

4) 1 Gem Resource Boost: You can enjoy reduced resource costs for upgrades during this event from August 2 to 6, facilitating faster village progress and base improvement.

5) P.E.K.K.A. Event: For two straight weeks from August 2 to 16, P.E.K.K.A will be your go-to card in this event.

6) Party Wizard: Throughout the month, Party Wizard will be in the limelight in this Clash of Clans event. It will start on August 2 and run till the end of the month.

7) 1 Gem Army Boost: This event takes place in the game from August 7 to 11. Increase the size of your barracks and spell factory for only one gem each, allowing you to train troops and cast spells more quickly.

8) Future King Challenge: Following the Future Warden Challenge, the Future King Challenge will test your strategic abilities with many rewards from August 8 to August 14.

9) Witch Event: The Witch will take center stage from August 9 to 11. She has special abilities that can turn the tide of battles.

10) Super Troops 70% Discount: During this event, from August 12 to 16, you can upgrade your troops to super versions at a significant discount, enhancing their strength in battles.

11) Future Queen Challenge: This challenge will be included in the game from August 15 to 21. Prepare to face this formidable foe and demonstrate your tactical prowess in Clash of Clans.

12) 1 Gem Hero Boost: For a single gem, you can activate the Hero Boost from August 17 to 21.

13) Super Miner and Archer Event: From August 19 to 21, these two troops will be spotlighted in Clash of Clans. Experiment with different troop combinations and tactics to maximize their potential throughout the game's event.

14) 4x Star Bonus: During this event, you can earn quadruple the regular loot from the Star Bonus, encouraging active participation in multiplayer battles in Clash of Clans from August 22 to 27.

15) Clan Games: The Clan Games foster teamwork and camaraderie as Clans work together to complete challenges and earn rewards. It is from August 22 to 28.

16) Future Champion Challenge: The final hero challenge series focuses on the Champion hero, rewarding you for leveling up and improving your skills. It will be from August 22 to August 28.

17) Super Barbarian and Minion Event: These two forces will be in the spotlight from August 26 to August 28. Experiment with these powerful units to discover new ways to destroy your opponents in Clash of Clans.

In conclusion, Clash of Clans' August event schedule provides a compelling and action-packed month for players worldwide. There's no shortage of excitement and opportunity to improve in the game, from the difficult Future Warden and King Challenges to the cutthroat Clan War League and different troop events.