Clash of Clans makes major changes to Gold Pass by replacing Hero skin

Clash of Clans has just announced via their official X account that exclusive Hero Skin will no longer be available in the Gold Pass. Traditionally, the Gold Passes have always featured a Gold Skin as its final tier reward. Therefore, this is the first pass in years that does not have an exclusive Hero skin as the completion reward. The change has been implemented as of September 2024 Gold Pass and is expected to follow through upcoming passes.

This article highlights the change introduced by Supercell to remove Hero Skin from the Gold Pass.

Clash of Clans removes Hero Skins from Gold Pass, in exchange for a new decoration

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clash of Clans has always featured a Gold Skin in the Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 per season. The skin would later be available for purchase in-game for 1500 Gems. However, the September 2024 pass does not reward a Hero Skin, but instead a new cosmetic. Since both the decoration and Hero skin are purely cosmetic, the change will have no impact on the gameplay in any way.

Notably, the Hero Skin was the final reward in the Gold Pass. The replacement, which is the decoration called Decision Dice, is available at the first. The last reward is now a Book of Building.

Additionally, the developers have expressed that some members of the community may be unhappy with the change and that they are willing to listen to feedback. The X post also informed that the team is pondering different ways that players can use to get new skins.

Also read: Best Clash of Clans Hero Equipment for Archer Queen after September 2024 update

Reason for Clash of Clan's major change

In Clash of Clans, Heros are unlocked at various town hall levels. The Barbarian King is the first Hero unlocked at TH7, reaching which can take weeks or months of grinding for casual players.

For the players who have not reached the TH level required for unlocking the featured Hero and its Hero Skin, the Gold Pass does not have as much value. On the other hand, newly introduced decorations can be used by players of all town hall levels.

Check out our other coverage on Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!