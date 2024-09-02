Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LaLo attack strategy: Army composition and step-by-step guide

Queen Charge LaLo is one of the best Town Hall 13 attack strategies in Clash of Clans. This attack focuses on using LavaLoon and Queen Walk strategies to clear the base. The latter is an opening strategy where Archer Queen and Healers are used together to clear one side of the base.

Once the funnel is created by Archer Queen and other heroes, the LavaLoon attack strategy is used to clear the remaining defenses. Players should practice this attack strategy in multiplayer battles before using the same in clan wars to understand the perfect deployment of troops.

In this article, we will explore more about Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LaLo attack strategy, its army composition, and a step-by-step guide in Clash of Clans.

Trending

Army composition of Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LaLo in Clash of Clans

Army composition of Queen Charge LaLo (Image via SuperCell)

Players should start the Queen Charge LaLo attack strategy by dropping Archer Queen and Healers from the base corners. The main objective of the Queen Walk strategy is to take down the enemy's Archer Queen, Eagle Artillery, and clan castle troops.

Once the damage is done by Archer Queen, other heroes and some Balloons are used to create a funnel in the base. All heroes together with Rage and Freeze spells are used to clear the base core and some more defenses.

LavaLoon attack strategy started from the opposite direction of the base to clear the remaining defensive buildings. Leftover troops are used to clear outside buildings and three-star the opponent's base. The army composition of Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LaLo attack strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

5 Healers

2 Lava Hound

22 Balloons

12 Minions

3 Headhunters

2 Archers

2 Super Wall Breakers

3 Rage spells

3 Freeze spells

2 Haste spells

Dragon Rider, Balloons, Poison spell, Freeze spell, and Log Launcher (clan castle)

Players can change the army composition depending on the base formation. Some Balloons can be replaced with Wizards to help Archer Queen clear outside buildings and create the funnel for LavaLoon.

Step-by-step guide to use Queen Charge LaLo attack strategy

Use Queen Walk from one of the base corners (Image via SuperCell)

Following is the step-by-step guide to using Town Hall 13 Queen Charge LaLo attack strategy in Clash of Clans:

Select the attack corner which has crucial defenses like Eagle Artillery, Inferno Towers, and the enemy's Archer Queen. Players can activate the enemy's clan castle troops using Balloons. Drop the Archer Queen with all Healers from the preferred corner. Use Super Wall Breakers to create wall openings inside the base. The Barbarian King should be used to clear outside buildings. This will allow Archer Queen to enter the base and destroy defenses. Use Rage spells to help Archer Queen clear the base core. Log Launcher, Headhunters, and Royal Champion should be deployed from the same side to take down other defenses. Drop Poison spell to clear the enemy's clan castle troops. Use Freeze spells on the Inferno Towers to protect Archer Queen and Royal Champion. Deploy Lava Hounds, Grand Warden, and Balloons from the opposite direction of the base to clear the remaining defenses. Rage, Haste, and Freeze spells should be used to help Balloons. Minions and Archers should be used to take down outside buildings.

Players should try taking down the enemy's clan castle troops before starting the LavaLoon attack strategy. Log Launcher can be replaced with Battle Blimp or Stone Slammer in case of open Town Hall 13 bases.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!