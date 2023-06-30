Clash Royale alters card conversion rate following community backlash - Release date, major changes, and more

Clash Royale has revealed significant changes to its card conversion rate system for elite wild cards. These modifications were a response to considerable community outcry against the former conversion rates, which were labeled unfair and uneven in the game. In addition to these improvements, Clash Royale will release a new card Evolution featuring the Mortar, promising interesting gameplay changes.

Let's review the specifics of these improvements, their release date, and the significant changes players can expect.

Reviewing the new conversion rate and its release date in Clash Royale

Card Conversion rate changes

Clash Royale



Elite Wild Cards ⚖️ Card Conversion Rate Changes



The improvements to the card conversion rates are intended to rectify the discrepancies and perceived unfairness in the prior system. Clash Royale has listened to player comments and altered the conversion rates for several card rarities. The following are the new conversion rates:

Common Card: One Elite Wild Card

Rare Card: Five Elite Wild Cards

Epic Card: 20 Elite Wild Cards

Legendary Card: 1500 Elite Wild Cards

Champion Card: 4000 Elite Wild Cards

This new method attempts to give players a more balanced and consistent advancement path, allowing them to evolve their decks with better ease and fairness in the game.

Release date and Mortar Evolution

A new Card Evolution is coming in 4 days

Players can witness these adjustments right now, while the new card Evolution featuring the Mortar will be released on July 3. The Mortar, a well-known card in Clash Royale, will be transformed into a fearsome force in Card Evolution. This fascinating evolution promises to introduce new dynamics, forcing players to adjust their strategy.

According to the community source RoyalAPI, the evolved Mortar will bring a slew of intriguing improvements to its features in the battle arena. Notably, the Mortar in Card Evolution can now toss goblins with a huge performance bump.

The Mortar boasts higher battlefield durability thanks to a +20% boost in the hit point pool. Furthermore, it's said to have a 25% faster strike speed, allowing for more rapid and relentless attacks. With a +25% increase in DPS (damage per second), the developed Mortar promises to be a formidable power, providing players with new strategic possibilities and techniques.

The impact

Changes to card conversion rates will have a significant impact on players' progression and deck-building methods. Players can evolve their decks faster and experiment with new card combinations as conversion rates become more available. The new method encourages building diversity and originality, creating a more interesting and dynamic gameplay experience.

The feedback-driven adjustments made by the community also demonstrate the value of player interaction in the continuing evolution of Clash Royale. The creators have shown a dedication to providing a more fun and fair gaming experience by listening to their userbase.

